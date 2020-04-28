National BraveHearts Day 2020: History & Significance of the Day That Spreads Awareness About Pediatric Cancer

National BraveHearts Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Wiki Commons and File Image)

Every year National BraveHearts Day is observed on April 28. The day is dedicated to the little Bravehearts fighting cancer. The day honours the families and caregivers who are with pediatric cancer and also spreads awareness about childhood cancers. The day observes the bravery of children who have cancer and the families and other loved ones of the patients. The aim of this day is to spread awareness and infuse hope amongst the caregivers and the little Bravehearts. On this day, you can help spread awareness about Pediatric Cancer Cancer Patients Need Extra Precaution During COVID-19.

National BraveHearts Day History & Significance

According to the official website, In 2015, the BraveHearts for Kids organisation founded National BraveHearts for Kids Day and it was celebrated every year on April 28. Jeremy and Amy Jacobs founded BraveHearts For Kids in 2008 after their daughter Ava was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma brain tumour at only 13 months old. BraveHearts for Kids organisation helps save the lives of children. It provides information, hope, guidance, and resources to families dealing with a childhood cancer crisis and they offer services at no cost. Ovarian Cancer Can be Detected Two Years Before Diagnosis Thanks to New Blood Test.

Amongst all the cancers that affect kids, the most common childhood cancer is leukaemia, acute lymphocytic leukaemia (all). Lymphoma, Brain cancer is common among teens. Osteosarcoma, also known as bone cancer is also common in children. Cancer in children is quite rare but is the leading cause of death by disease past infancy in the United States. One can watch out for common signs and symptoms of cancer in children and they are an unusual lump or swelling in any part of the body, extreme fatigue, paleness, easy bruising or bleeding, Frequent headaches with vomiting or even sudden vision changes.