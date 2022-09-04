National Suicide Prevention Week is observed every year in September in the United States as an annual campaign to raise awareness about suicides and inform people about how to look out for warning signs of suicide and its prevention. According to World Health Organisation statistics in 2021, more than 700,000 die every year due to suicide and suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15-19 year-olds. This week also attempts to raise awareness about removing the stigma around suicide and encouraging mental health assistance. The aim is also to normalise going to therapy and asking for professional help whenever required instead of suffering quietly due to the stigma associated with depression and suicide. Read on to find out more about the date, history, significance and ways to observe this week. Suicide Prevention: Ways to Help Someone with Depression and Suicidal Thoughts.

Date & History of National Suicide Prevention Week

The observance of this week will begin on September 4 and end on September 10 this year. American Association of Suicidology sponsors Suicide Prevention Week to raise awareness about and help in the prevention of suicides. While suicide awareness activities started in the 1950s, the history of suicide dates back to the 1700s, according to legends. The legend of Ajax the great killing himself in the Trojan war and Lucretia’s suicide around 510 BC, which started the revolt that displaced the Roman Kingdom, are some examples in history. In the Renaissance and Enlightenment periods, there were different schools of thought with some supporting the act in cases of disease and some denying that it was a crime. Suicide Prevention Helplines in India: Numbers to Dial in Case of Suicidal Thoughts, Depression, Distressed State of Mind.

Significance and How To Observe Suicide Prevention Week

This week is observed to raise awareness and funds to support suicide prevention, which includes education programmes in schools and places of work and also helping out those families who have lost loved ones to suicide. This week also aims to reach out to those with suicidal thoughts to help them get professional help. Spreading awareness and educating people about this week creates a sense of compassion in people and helps remove the stigma surrounding suicide. To observe this week, people can educate themselves and proactively participate in its prevention to help and reach out to those in need and normalise the need for positive mental health and seek help to improve mental health.

Most people suffering from poor mental health are afraid of judgement and misunderstandings, making it difficult for them to reach out for help. This week is observed with the main agenda of normalising mental health issues and reaching out to those in need of proper treatment that can be sought to help people out.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

