Pregnant During COVID-19 Pandemic? Here's How the Novel Coronavirus Can Affect Expectant Mothers and Their Foetuses in Womb

Pregnancy (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

In the past one month, India has seen a steep rise in its COVID-19 cases. It is natural to be super-stressed, but if you are pregnant, you would be more than worried right now. You must be wondering how susceptible you are to the severity of the COVID-19 illnesses. Sure, you are trying your best to stay home, but what about those times when you would need to visit the clinic for your prenatal check-up? Will the situation affect you as medical professionals struggle to quarantine and treat an influx of infected patients? Could you pass the infection to your baby if you are COVID-19 positive? The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi gives us a breakdown.

What is The Effect of COVID-19 on an expectant Mother and Child?

According to a study published in the journal Lancet, pregnant women who have tested positive for COVID-19, do not pass the virus to their babies. The study analysed women who contracted the novel coronavirus in the third semester of their pregnancy and found that all the affected women gave birth to healthy infants via C-section.

Researchers of the study found no evidence of the novel coronavirus in samples of the umbilical cord or amniotic fluid. The placenta acts as a barrier to the viruses and bacteria and keeps the baby safe in the womb.

How Should Non-Infected Pregnant Women Care for Themselves?

Just like the elderly, pregnant women are considered 'at-risk' population for COVID-19, because of their suppressed immunity. To prevent catching the infection, limit your exposure to the outside world as much as possible. The CDC has recommended gynaecologists all over the world to offer virtual appointments whenever possible due to the potential threat of the disease. So, for those regular check-ups, you might want to see your doctor over a video call.

If you must visit the doctor, be sure to keep your hands away from your face at all times as wash your hands thoroughly with an antiseptic soap or an alcoholic rub. Also, never step outside your home without a mask.

What Precautions Should You Take If You are Confirmed or Suspected of COVID-19?

If you feel that you have the symptoms, be sure to see the doctor first. Ensure that you keep yourself hydrated and eat a lot of immune-boosting foods. As much as possible, keep the stress at bay as it can affect your health more than anything else. Have faith and remember that you will just be fine.

If you are tested positive with COVID-19, and are breastfeeding, wash your hands before touching the infant and be sure to wear a face mask while breastfeeding. Alternatively, you can express breastmilk with a breast pump and have someone who is well, to feed the milk to the baby.