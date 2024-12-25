National Pumpkin Pie Day, celebrated annually on December 25, honours the iconic dessert that embodies the flavours of autumn and the holiday season. A staple on Thanksgiving and Christmas tables across America, pumpkin pie is cherished for its creamy texture and warm spices. This day celebrates the culinary tradition of transforming humble pumpkins into a dessert that delights generations. National Pumpkin Pie Day 2024 celebrated on December 25, coinciding with Christmas 2024, it's a perfect time to prepare the delicious dessert at home. Christmas 2024 Recipes: From Roast Turkey With Cranberry Sauce to Stuffed Bell Peppers, Irresistible Recipes To Try for the Holiday.

Pumpkin pie is more than just a dish; it is a symbol of home, family, and festive gatherings. From traditional recipes passed down through families to modern twists featuring unique ingredients, pumpkin pie continues to be a favourite treat. National Pumpkin Pie Day is the perfect occasion to savour this classic dessert and appreciate its enduring appeal. As you celebrate National Pumpkin Pie Day 2024, we bring you the recipe for making delicious pumpkin pie at your home. From Baking Festive Treats to Movie Marathons, Best Christmas Activities to Celebrate the Holiday Season.

How To Prepare Pumpkin Pie at Home?

Making a classic pumpkin pie at home is both simple and rewarding. Begin with a pre-made or homemade pie crust, rolled out and placed into a pie dish. For the filling, whisk together 2 cups pumpkin puree, 3/4 cup brown sugar, 2 eggs, 1 cup heavy cream, and spices such as 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, and 1/4 teaspoon ginger. Add a pinch of salt and mix until smooth. Pour the filling into the prepared crust and bake at 375°F (190°C) for about 50-60 minutes, or until the centre is set and slightly jiggles when shaken. Let the pie cool completely before serving.

Watch Recipe Video of Pumpkin Pie:

For an extra touch, top with whipped cream or a sprinkle of cinnamon. This classic recipe captures the warm, comforting flavours that make pumpkin pie a holiday favourite. Wishing everyone Happy National Pumpkin Pie Day 2024!

