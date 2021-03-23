Ministry of AYUSH has formed an Inter-disciplinary AYUSH R&D Task Force chaired by Prof. Bhushan Patwardhan and having representation from scientists including ICMR, DBT, CSIR, AIIMS and AYUSH Institutions. The Inter disciplinary AYUSH Research and Development Task Force has formulated and designed clinical research protocols for prophylactic studies and add-on interventions in COVID-19 positive cases through a thorough review and consultative process of experts of high repute from different organizations across the country for studying four different interventions viz.

Ashwagandha, Yashtimadhu, Guduchi + Pippali and a poly herbal formulation (AYUSH-64). The Task Force have taken up the proposals received from Screening Committees of Councils and proactively explored possibilities based on available leads. Ministry of AYUSH has constituted core group of experts under the Chairmanship of Prof. Bhushan Patwardhan to identify and propose formulations on COVID-19 which are in line with Classical Ayurveda principles and have substantial leads on COVID-19 viz. one for prophylaxis as immunomodulatory, another for management of COVID-19 with antiviral properties and one product for post COVID-19 care. Kiren Rijiju Clarifies on Use of Homoeopathy Medicines in COVID-19 Treatment in Parliament.

Ministry of AYUSH has launched inter disciplinary studies involving AYUSH interventions for COVID-19 based on recommendations of Task force. Under various research organizations and National Institutes under Ministry of AYUSH, 120 research studies at 141 centres in the country are being conducted on AYUSH interventions as prophylactic interventions. Details of the studies are as follows –

Number of COVID-19 related studies –

Prophylactic studies – 42

Interventional studies - 38

Observational studies – 09

Pre-clinical/experimental studies – 22 (including 13 AYUSH-DBT studies)

Other studies – 09 (Survey studies; Monographs preparation)

Study Sites – Approx. 141 (including pre-clinical study centres)

Studies Completed – 79

AYUSH System-wise –

Ayurveda - 61

Homeopathy – 26

Siddha – 12

All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi is identified as the Dedicated Corvid Health Center where till 435 patients were treated and 411 patients completed the treatment. Intervention was as per the AYUSH guidelines for management of COVID- 19 mild to moderate cases.

62 patients (31 in Unani group and 31 in Control group) enrolled at Ayurvedic & Unani Tibbiya College, Karol Bagh. COVID-19 Treatment: AYUSH Doctors Can't Prescribe Medication as Cure for Coronavirus, But Only as Immunity Booster, Says Supreme Court.

The study reflected significant decrease in COVID -19 deaths in add on homoeopathy group as compared to standard of care. In adjuvant homoeopathy arm in 04 trials, total 543 patients treated with adjuvant homoeopathy, 536 patients recovered & discharged.

The Additional Charge of Minister of State of the AYUSH Ministry, Sh. Kiren Rijiju stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha here today.