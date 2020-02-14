Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2020: Tips for Intimate Hygiene For Better Sexual and Reproductive Health

Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day (Photo Credits: Unsplash and File Image)

Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day celebrated annually on February 14. As the name suggests this day is dedicated to sexual health and reproductive health aiming mainly at the hygiene. Sexual and reproductive health issues are not given enough attention as they need to be given, however it is days like today that help spread awareness about sexual and reproductive health. The day's main motive is to educate more and more people about the health hazards that may be caused due to not maintaining sexual and reproductive hygiene. Not many people opt for regular medical checkups that involve their reproductive or sexual health, which shouldn't be the case.

Sexually transmitted infections continue to be one of the major public health concerns. Health awareness events create publicity for health issues and aim to improve the condition and help save lives, sometimes these events encourage preventative action against conditions becoming more serious. Sexual health is a broad area that encompasses many inter-related challenges and problems. Key issues and concerns are human rights related to sexual health, sexual pleasure, eroticism and sexual satisfaction, diseases (HIV/AIDS, STIs, RTIs), violence, female genital mutilation, sexual dysfunction and mental health-related to sexual health.

Tips for Intimate Hygiene For Better Sexual and Reproductive Health:

Regular medical checkup. Regular usage of best method of contraception, condoms. Vaccinations Post sex cleanup Getting yourself tested Women must wash their vaginas daily However they must avoid soap or other scented products that may alter the pH level of their genitalia. Wash your vaginal are just with water or mild liquid, do not scrub the sensitive area because it may lead to infections. Wear airy and comfortable cotton underwears. Refrain from fancy lacy undergarments all the time. Do not always wear tight clothes that may not let your vagina breathe.

While these may be some useful tips that may come in handy, what you must remember is that none of these replace the words from the experts. It is very important that you keep visiting your gynaecologist from time to time.