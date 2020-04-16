National Stress Awareness Day 2020 Date: History and Significance of the Day Dedicated to Create Awareness About Mental Health

Stress (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Stress - it is one of the few things in life that continues to be constant. Once considered a rarity for those who took on more than they can chew, it has now become a way of life. The fast-paced world we live in, with the instant and constant contact, the ever-changing scenarios and the paramount expectations do little to reduce the stress in our lives. And the entire month of April is therefore spent to raise awareness about the prevalence of stress in our daily life. April 16, in particular, is celebrated as National Stress Awareness Day in the United States and it is a particularly important reminder, especially in the current times. Coronavirus Lockdown: Anxiety, Depression About Contracting COVID 19 Among Patients With Pre-existing Mental Health Conditions on a Rise.

When is National Stress Awareness Day celebrated?

The date of National Stress Awareness Day differs in different places across the world. However, in the United States, April 16 is celebrated as National Stress Awareness Day. The celebration this year is said to revolve around Self-care and the role it plays in reducing stress in our daily lives.

Significance of National Stress Awareness Day

Stress and anxiety have become more and more prevalent across the world, and its spread in the US is particularly noticeable. National Stress Awareness Day celebration offers another opportunity for people to open conversations about the stress in their lives, help them cope with these situations and take better care of themselves. Whether it is seeking professional help, going to therapy or other self-care modules that help people cope with the stressful lifestyles they lead, National Stress Awareness Day brings the conversation to the table and gives people a safe space to share their stories.

The commemoration of National Stress Awareness Day is particularly significant as we continue our fight against COVID-19. From the economic downfall to the widespread reach of the virus and the overall news, in general, has been a key reason for added stress in the current times. To add to this, staying locked indoors could have further aggravated this issue for many, according to reports. And the celebration of National Stress Awareness Day amidst this chaos is a reminder that our self-care and self-interest continues to be of the utmost importance. After all, we can only battle through these unprecedented times if we have a sane and healthy mind & body. So this National Stress Awareness Day takes the pledge to care enough about yourself to take a break from the chaos that is in the world and focus on calming the chaos inside your mind. Happy National Stress Awareness Day 2020!