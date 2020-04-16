National Stress Awareness Day 2020: From Loss of Libido to Acne, Here's How Stress Messes with Your Body When It Goes Unmanaged for Too Long!

Stress (Image used for representational purpose only) (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

In recent times, stress has been touted as the biggest killer of humankind. It can mess up with your body in ways that you cannot even imagine. And while some stress is good to get your body into fight-or-flight mode, daily stress can have long term ill effects like diabetes and high blood pressure. And that is not the only way stress messed with your health. It can have several other unpleasant side effects. Read on till the end.

Stress Makes You Exhausted

Stress causes your brain to limit the release of the hormone cortisol, which can make you feel like you are dragging yourself to do your daily chores. The good news is that regular exercise can keep the cortisol levels in check. So, get moving now!

Stress Messes with Your Libido

When you are stressed, it can be hard for you to get busy in bed. But chronic stress can impact the production of oestrogen in your body, which keps your reproductive health in order. Blame stress if you feel a dip in your sex drive.

Stress Makes You Constipated

Apart from cortisol, chronic stress can also impact the release of the thyroid hormones which regulate your metabolism. You can suffer from constipation when your thyroid hormones go off-track. Make sure that you drink lots of water and increase your fibre intake to beat constipation.

Stress Makes You Break Out

Stress leads to a spike in the androgens in your body which causes you to flare-up. If you have been stressed for a long time, you can notice ugly zits on your face and other parts of your body. Topical treatments can help you deal with acne.

Stress Makes You Gain Weight

Stress can sabotage your weight loss goals, and the reason is stress-related binge eating. Plus, when you are always stressed, you metabolise sugar and fat differently, and it soon shows on your waistline.

Stress Can Make You Lose Some Hair

The same spike in androgen can cause hair loss when you are stressed. The good news is that this side effect of stress is only temporary, and a balanced diet can help the cells in your hair follicles heal back to normal.

Do you feel overloaded continuously on the job and at home? You can try meditation to keep your body and brain as healthy as ever.