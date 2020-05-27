What is 180 Landings Exercise? Know Benefits of Virat Kohli's New Workout at Home

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram / Virat Kohli)

Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli is known for his athletic physique all around the world. Without a doubt, he is currently the fittest cricketer in the world. Recently, Kohli shared his exercise video where he is seen performing '180 Landings Workout'. Virat Kohli's fans have appreciated this exercise move and once again got some inspiration from his fitness regime. In the below article, we will tell you what 180 landings exercise is and how to do it during lockdown to stay fit. Virat Kohli Fitness Regime: Workout & Vegan Diet of Indian Cricket Team Captain That Has Helped Him Transform From a Boy With a Chubby Face to the Most Aesthetic Cricketer (Watch Videos)

Just like any other Indians, Kohli also has to stay behind doors at his home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation. The lockdown imposed by the Government gives no reason to stay unfit. Kohli in spite of being at home has left no stone unturned to maintain his fitness level. Before posting 180 landings workout video, Kohli also posted a barbell jump squat video to motivate his fans for fitness. Now let us see how 180 landings can help tone up your body and be beneficial for you. Virat Kohli Gives Fans Major Fitness Goals With Weightlifting Video, AB de Villiers, Harbhajan Singh React.

What is 180 Landing Exercise?

During a situation like a lockdown, where you have no access to the gym and the only option you have is to workout at home. At this time, you should choose to perform challenging callisthenics movement which works on different muscles and help develop strength. Kohli's 180 landings workout will help develop balance, agility, speed and lower body strength. This exercise will effectively work on hamstring, glutes, quadriceps and also partially on calf muscles. However, before performing this movement, it is necessary for you to know about the perfect form for basic lunges exercises. Also, practice split jump exercise before trying 180 landings.

Virat Kohli's 180 Landings

View this post on Instagram My first shot at 180 landings. Top exercise 👌 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on May 26, 2020 at 7:55am PDT

Kohli's 180 landings exercise performed in sets and repetitions can help in fat loss as larger muscle groups are involved. Needless to say that this exercise also has to be supported with a good diet for a healthy and fit body.