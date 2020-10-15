The total number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed 73 lakh and over 1 lakh deaths have been reported so far. As the unlocking enters its fifth phase and Indians gradually return to their pre-corona life, a successful COVID-19 vaccine is still awaited. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, during a meeting with a group of ministers on October 13, said that they are expecting to get COVID-19 vaccine from multiple sources by early 2021. "Our expert groups are formulating strategies to plan on how to roll out the distribution of the vaccine in the country," he added. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Johnson & Johnson Suspends Coronavirus Vaccine Trials in Brazil.

India is currently conducting clinical trials of various COVID-19 vaccines- developed at home as well as outside the country- under different phases. Here is a list of various vaccines being whose clinical trials are being conducted in India and their phases-

AstraZeneca-Oxford Vaccine

The AstraZeneca-Oxford Vaccine is currently in the third phase of clinical trials. Pune-based Serum Institute of India is conducting the trails for this vaccine and has partnered for manufacturing the vaccine in India. Dr VK Paul of Niti Aayog has said that the results of the trails are expected by end of November or early December. “Vaccine candidates are progressing well in clinical trials,” he added.

Sputnik V

Hyderabad-based pharma giant Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has collaborated with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in India. It has applied to the DCGI seeking permission to conduct the third phase of clinical trials for the vaccine. Once the DCGI approves, RDIF shall supply to drug maker Dr Reddy's 100 million doses of the vaccine, the firm had said last month. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: Russia Soon to Launch Third Anti-Coronavirus Drug, Know All About It.

Covaxin

It is developed in India by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech International Ltd. It is currently in the second phase of clinical trials and the results are expected to be out by early November. Bharat Biotech has reportedly reduced the number of volunteers for the second phase of trials by half.

ZyCoV-D

Another indigenous vaccine developed by Gujarat-based pharma giant Zydus Cadila Ltd is in the second phase of the clinical trials. The result of its trials is also expected to be out by early November.

The Indian leadership is hoping for a COVID-19 Vaccine by early next year. Indians have all their hopes pinned on the above-mentioned trials as the country cautiously tries to get back to normal, something that is essential for the economy.

