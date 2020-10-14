Moscow, October 14: Russia will launch a third vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) in “near future”, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday. Vladimir Putin made the claim while announcing Russia’s second vaccine against COVID-19, dubbed ‘EpiVacCorona’. Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed 'Sputnik V', in August. The name of the third vaccine has not been revealed. COVID-19 Vaccine EpiVacCorona: Key Things to Know About Russia's Second Anti-Coronavirus Drug.

According to a report by Sputnik News, Russia’s third anti-coronavirus vaccine is being developed by the Chumakov Centre. The clinical trials of the potential vaccine candidate, involving 300 volunteers, is set to finish by December 2020, said the report. The third vaccine is also based on a different principle than the previous two drugs, it added. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: Russia Ready to Share 'Sputnik V' Data With Anthony Fauci to Allay Fears, Says RDIF Chief.

During the treatment, the third vaccine will use weakened or deactivated real SARS-CoV-2 viruses, which will not infect the recipients with COVID-19, but will still help the body generate a lasting immunity from the real coronavirus infection. Earlier today, Putin announced the Vector Centre has registered Russia's second anti-coronavirus vaccine, named 'EpiVacCorona’.

Putin on August 11 announced that the country had registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed 'Sputnik V'. The vaccine is developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, alongside the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

