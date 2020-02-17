Which is Worse for Weight Loss: Fat or Sugar? All Your Queries Answered!

Gulab jamun (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

All the fitness connoisseurs that you have in your life must have told you that sugar is poison. You can still eat fat, but sugar is a strict no when you are trying to lose weight. In fact, fats are a primary part of the oh-so-popular keto diet. But again, you may feel the need for spending two hours at the gym when you binge on your favourite cheese for dinner. So, which among the two is a lesser evil? We debunk the myths around fat and sugar for weight loss.

Do Fatty Foods Sabotage Weight Loss?

Your body needs both fat and sugar to function. The problem is with the processed foods that wreak havoc on your health. You need around 70g of fat per day, but not all of them are made equal. Eat good fats from avocados, nuts, seeds and oils. It is the trans fat from processed and fried foods that your body cannot process effectively. It not only shows up on your waistline but also increases the harmful cholesterol levels in your body. Intermittent Fasting Suitable For All? Dos & Don'ts For This Popular Weight Loss Diet.

Should You Completely Eliminate Sugar From Your Diet?

Sugar can be divided into two categories - simple and complex. The complex sugar from fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans and pulses, breaks down into simple sugars in the body and is used to release energy. The simple carbohydrates from bread, cakes and biscuits do break down in your system, making the sugar causing spikes in your bloodstream. Loading up on simple sugar can make you gain weight. Coffee Diet for Quick Weight Loss: How Does It Work and How Safe Is It?

Low-Sugar or Low-Fat? Which Diet Is Better For Weight Loss?

Diets like Atkins and Dukan ban all carbohydrates so that the body can use up the existing fat stores. When we consume sugar, our body triggers the release of insulin which then processes the sugar from the bloodstream to release energy. When you overdo on sugar, the insulin stores the sugar as fat, and hence you gain weight. Trans fats, on the other hand, can clog your artery. And if you are going low on fat, most low-fat products are often packed with sugar and artificial sweeteners to enhance the taste, so you are back to square one again. How To Lose Weight Naturally: 10 Easy Lifestyle Changes That Can Burn Fat.

A low GI-index eating plan comprising of whole grains, pulses, beans, fruits, vegetables, lean meat and poultry that regulates your insulin response can be the best way to lose weight. With this kind of wholesome diet, you can control your appetite without eating 15 eggs for breakfast.