National Keto Day was founded by The Vitamin Shoppe on January 5, 2019. This day brings awareness to the ketogenic diet and highlights the benefits a keto lifestyle offers.

In 2019, the Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed National Keto Day to be observed every year on January 5. A ketogenic diet is a high fat, adequate protein and low carbohydrate diet. This diet forces body to burn fats rather than carbohydrates. We at LatestLY, have curated a week’s ketogenic diet plan for the beginners to try so as to make their body fitter as they observe National Keto Day. Here's Everything You Must Know About the High Fat Diet

Day 1

Breakfast: veggie and egg muffins with tomatoes

Lunch: chicken salad made in olive oil, feta cheese, olives and some salad

Dinner: Salmon with asparagus prepared in butter

Day 2

Breakfast: omelette made with egg, tomato, basil and spinach

Lunch: smoothie made of almond milk, peanut butter, spinach, cocoa powder and stevia with sliced strawberries

Dinner: cheese shell tacos with salsa

Day 3

Breakfast: Nit milk chia pudding with coconut and blackberries

Lunch: Avocado shrimp salad

Dinner: chopped pork with parmesan cheese, broccoli and salad

Day 4

Breakfast: omelette made with eggs, avocado, salsa, peppers, onions and spices

Lunch: handful of nuts and celery sticks with guacamole and salsa

Dinner: chicken stuffed with pesto and cream cheese with grilled zucchini

Day 5

Breakfast: sugar free Greek whole milk yogurt with peanut butter, cocoa powder and berries.

Lunch: ground beef lettuce wrap tacos with sliced bell peppers

Dinner: loaded cauliflowers and mixed veggies

Day 6

Breakfast: cream cheese pancakes with blueberries and some grilled mushrooms

Lunch: zucchini and noodle salad

Dinner: white fish cooked in olive oil with kale and toasted pine nuts

Day 7

Breakfast: fried eggs with mushroom

Lunch: low carb sesame chicken and broccoli

Dinner: spaghetti squash Bolognese

Vegetables are a very essential part of the ketogenic diet. You may also kill the mid meal hunger with healthy snacks that include fatty meat or fish, nuts, seeds, cheese, olives, 90% dark chocolate, fat bombs, strawberries and plain cottage cheese, beef jerky etc. This National Keto Day, try this one week’s beginner keto diet plan and see if it’s the right one for you or not.

Wishing everyone a Happy National Keto Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2022 11:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).