The Keto diet, also known as the ketogenic diet, is a high-fat, low-carb diet. This diet is known to reach the body at a stage where it depends on fat instead of carbs for energy. The keto diet limits the intake of carbohydrates and replaces them with fat. This puts the body in a state of ketosis, in which it uses fat instead of carbs for fuel. A person on a keto diet eats those foods that have high levels of fat and very little carbohydrate. The diet excludes a large range of foods, including bread, beans, and legumes, along with some fruits and vegetables. A ketogenic diet mainly proves to be most effective in weight loss. Ketogenic Diet Explained! Here's Everything You Must Know About the High Fat Diet.

National Keto Day 2022 Date

National Keto Day 2022 is celebrated on January 5 every year. BUT how does a keto diet work? When a person consumes carbohydrates, the body converts those carbs into sugar, which cells use for energy. Significantly, by limiting the intake of carbs, the body starts burning fat instead of carbs for energy. Due to which the level of glucose drops. This forces the body to produce ketones, acids that show up in the blood and urine when the body burns fat.

Benefits of Keto Diet:

1. Weight Loss: The keto diet can help with weight loss by reducing hunger levels and boosting metabolism.

2. Controlling Diabetes: It can also help reduce type 2 diabetes as the diet can lower glucose levels.

Types of Keto Diet

Different keto diets allow different amounts of carbs, proteins and fats: Types of keto diets:

1. Standard Ketogenic Diet: Overall, 70% of a person's intake is fat, 20% is protein, and 10% is carbs.

2. Classical Ketogenic Diet: 5 low carb a day and 2 high carb a day.

3. Targeted Ketogenic Diet: A person can eat more carbs around a high intensity workout.

4. High Protein Ketogenic Diet: Overall, 60% of a person's intake is fat, 35% is protein, and 5% is carbs.

National Keto Day 2022 History & Significance

It is said that the history of National Keto Day dates back to January 5, 2019, when Vitamin Shoppe founded National Keto Day. The day aims at educating and bringing awareness about the ketogenic diet and its benefit.

According to the Variety of Ketogenic Diet 2018 Review, a person should consume 50 grams of carbohydrates per day to be in ketosis. A woman on a keto diet should consume 40-50 grams of protein per day, while a man should consume 50-60 grams of protein per day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2022 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).