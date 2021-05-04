World Asthma Day is annually celebrated on the first Tuesday of May. This event is observed to help raise awareness about the chronic inflammatory condition that impacts breathing and stresses the lungs. World Asthma Day is organized by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) to improve asthma awareness and care around the world. This day is a celebration that brings the struggles of asthmatics to the forefront. World Asthma Day holds immense importance in increasing awareness of the health condition, its effects and busting the myths and stigma attached to asthma. On the occasion of World Asthma Day 2021, let us know about the date, theme, history and significance of this important observance as well as more information about this chronic inflammatory disease. World Asthma Day 2021: Here Are 5 Breathing Exercises For This Chronic Inflammatory Disease.

World Asthma Day 2021 Date & Theme

World Asthma Day is an annual event organized by the Global Initiative for Asthma. This day is observed on the first Tuesday in May. World Asthma Day 2021 will be observed on May 4. The first World Asthma Day was celebrated in the year 1998, with the participation of more than 35 countries. The theme for World Asthma Day 2021 is “Uncovering Asthma Misconceptions”. The theme provides a call to action to address common widely held myths and misconceptions concerning asthma that prevent persons with asthma from enjoying optimal benefit from the major advances in the management of this condition. World Asthma Day HD Images With Inspirational Quotes: Thoughtful Sayings to Raise Awareness and Care Around the World.

World Asthma Day History & Significance

World Asthma Day is marked to raise awareness and care about Asthma. Asthma is a chronic disease of the lungs with symptoms like feeling tightness in the chest, wheezing coughing, and breathlessness. This is one of the most important and awareness programs regarding Asthma that is observed around the globe. On World Asthma Day people make it a point to raise awareness about these simple steps that asthmatics can take to make their lives easier. Moreover, people also work on destigmatizing the use of inhalers to tackle asthma.

WHO recognizes that asthma is of major public health importance. According to WHO, it was estimated that more than 339 million people had Asthma globally and there were 417,918 deaths due to asthma at the global level in 2016.

On World Asthma Day 2021 people living with this condition can take this day as an opportunity to open up about their lifestyle, their definition of normal, and also open dialogue to make their friends understand more about this condition. It must be noted that asthma can be controlled with low-dose inhaled steroids and it is not infectious.

