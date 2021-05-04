World Asthma Day is celebrated every year on the first Tuesday of May. The event is annually organized on an international level by the GINA (Global Initiative for Asthma) to create a better understanding of respiratory disease. World Asthma Day this year is on May 4. The theme for World Asthma Day 2021 is “Uncovering Asthma Misconceptions”. Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways, which results in wheezing, coughing, and tightness in the chest. In asthma, people’s airways become so tightly compressed that it’s impossible for them to breathe. On the occasion of World Asthma Day, 2021 we will share five easy breathing exercises for asthma patients.

World Asthma Day was first celebrated in the year 1998 by the GINA in more than 35 countries. The first "World Asthma Meeting" was held in Barcelona, Spain. GINA organizes various activities every year on this day with the help of associates like health care groups and asthma educators. WHO recognizes that asthma is of major public health importance. According to WHO, it was estimated that more than 339 million people had Asthma globally and there were 417,918 deaths due to asthma at the global level in 2016. There is a misconception that Asthma patients cannot exercise. However, if this disease is controlled well asthma subjects are able to exercise and even perform the top sport.

Breathing Exercises For Good Sleep

1. Bhramari Pranayama

2. Three-Part Breathing Exercise

3. Diaphragmatic Breathing

4. Kapalbhati

5. Nasal Breathing

The above-mentioned breathing exercises can provide relief to asthma patients to a great extend. On World Asthma Day 2021 people living with this condition can take this day as an opportunity to open up about their lifestyle, their definition of normal, and also open dialogue to make their friends understand more about this condition. It must be noted that asthma can be controlled with low-dose inhaled steroids and it is not infectious.

