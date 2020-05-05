World Asthma Day 2020 HD Images With Inspirational Quotes: Thoughtful Sayings to Raise Awareness and Care Around the World

World Asthma Day (File Image)

World Asthma Day takes place annually on the first Tuesday of May. This year it will take place on May 5, 2020. Asthma Day is observed to improve asthma awareness and care around the world. The annual event is organised by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA). The first World Asthma Day took place in the year 1998, while the first World Asthma Meeting was held in Barcelona, Spain. If you are looking for motivational quotes to draw some inspiration and motivation to fight against Asthma, you will find them here. On the occasion of World Asthma Day 2020, send thoughtful quotes to your friends or anyone fighting this disease. You can do so by sharing inspirational quotes along with images to raise awareness of asthma and encourage its prevention. World Asthma Day 2020: How to Make Exercising Safer and Easier for People with This Respiratory Condition.

Apart from GINA, World Asthma Day event is supported by US-based National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLB), and also the World Asthma Foundation. The aim of the day is raising awareness of asthma and how it affects sufferers. World Asthma Day usually include activities like free screenings for asthma, media advertising, talks, education and community and sponsored events. However, this year, due to coronavirus pandemic situation, the activities will not take place outdoors, however, awareness drive will take place through a social media platform.

Asthma is a chronic lung disease, which causes difficulty in breathing and affects sufferers to varying degrees. The disease is caused by swelling and inflammation of the bronchial tubes, sometimes in reaction to allergens, exercise, stress or changes in temperature. Asthma is controlled by prevention medication and proper treatment. Let's join hands and spread World Asthma Day 2020 inspirational quotes among your friends. Let us have a look at some of the motivational sayings on Asthma.

Quote Reads: “There Are Few Restrictions on Your Life With Asthma, As Long as You Take Care of Yourself.” – Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

Quote Reads: “Asthma Is a Disease That Has Practically the Same Symptoms As Passion Except That With Asthma It Lasts Longer.” – Unknown

Quote Reads: “Asthma Is Treatable and Well Can Be Controlled.” – Cathy Freeman

Quote Reads: “Being an Athlete in a Cold-Weather Sport Is Really Difficult to Deal With the Asthma.” — Charlie White

We hope above inspirational quotes on World Asthma Day 2020 will help you understand that will power and dedication can help overcome disease to a greater extent. You can play a significant role on this day, by simply just spreading awareness messages related to Asthma through various social media platforms.