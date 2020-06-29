During the COVID-19 pandemic, even a slight asthma attack can be particularly scary. First, the healthcare system is overburdened. Second, no one wants to risk getting exposed to the deadly virus in clinics and hospitals. Plus, if you have asthma, you are at higher risk of the disease. It is more important now than ever, to be able to tackle asthma attacks at home. Here's how to tackle sudden asthma attacks in case of an emergency until medical help arrives.

Keep Inhaler Handy

If you or anyone in your family gets an asthma attack, you must act fast to relieve symptoms. Always keep the inhaler handy, so you can take one puff every 30 to 60 seconds whenever you get an attack. Keep inhaling till you feel the attack subsiding. However, be sure not to take more than ten puffs at a time. If your breathing difficulty continues, seek medical help. World Asthma Day 2020: Facts, Symptoms and Causes of the Lung Condition That You Should Know Of!

Sit Up!

If your symptoms persist after taking the inhaler, sit straight up till medical help arrives. Panicking can make matters worse. Your symptoms can also aggravate when you lie down, so either sit or stand. Sitting straight up opens the airways, and this makes the airflow easy through the lungs. World Asthma Day 2020: From Ginger to Honey, Top Natural Remedies to Ease the Symptoms of This Respiratory Illness.

Try Deep Breathing

Deep breathing can keep the airways open for a longer time, making it more comfortable for you to breathe. You can also breathe in through the nose and breathe out through pursed lips. Ensure that your exhalation is longer than your inhalation. World Asthma Day 2020: How to Make Exercising Safer and Easier for People with This Respiratory Condition.

Always be alert of the symptoms like coughing, wheezing and a tight feeling in the chest. You may also find it difficult to speak, eat or sleep. All attacks may not require medical attention but if you feel that your condition has become worse, seek help immediately. While there is no cure for asthma, you can work towards keeping the symptoms under control.

