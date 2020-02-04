World Cancer Day 2020: Mark Ruffalo, Yuvraj Singh, Lisa Ray & Other Notable Names Who Fought Cancer and Emerged Victorious!

Celebs who fought cancer and how (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Cancer Day is celebrated on February 4, every year, around the world. More than 170 United Nations (UN) members observe the international event. World Cancer Day is observed to promote awareness against the deadly disease. A lot of people have myths about cancer, its symptoms, its consequences, and its effects, among other things.

The observance of World Cancer Day looks to raise consciousness against such things and instead aims to encourage you in doing your bit not to alienate the community (people suffering from cancer). It is about educating people regarding the detection of cancer, its prevention and treatment as well. World Cancer Day 2020: From Vaccines to Diet, Easy Prevention Methods to Help Cut Down the Risk of Developing Cancer.

More than 17 people in the world die due to cancer, every minute. If we do the maths, the number of deaths due to Cancer is massive. However, many people survive their battle against this deadly disease. As we observe World Cancer Day 2020, we take a look at the list of celebrities who defeated cancer and came back strongly!

Yuvraj Singh | Lung Cancer

Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left lung in 2011, the same year India lifted World Cup, and he was adjudged as ‘player of the tournament’. One year later, the left-handed batsman made a comeback into the Indian team and donned the blue jersey.

Robert De Niro | Prostate Cancer

Robert De Niro (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In 2003, Academy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro was diagnosed with prostate cancer, when he was 60. Due to regular medical checkups and successful surgery, cancer didn’t spread beyond the prostate gland. The Irishman actor Robert De Niro is still going strong today.

Manisha Koirala | Ovarian Cancer

Manisha Koirala (Photo Credits: IANS)

The yesteryear Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 when she was 42. However, it wasn’t revealed that she had cancer until she had herself operated in a New York hospital. After a couple of successful surgeries and several chemotherapy sessions, she became cancer-free in 2013.

Hugh Jackman | Skin Cancer

Hugh Jackman (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The notable Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman was diagnosed with ‘basal cell carcinoma’ (a type of skin cancer) in 2013, at the age of 45. After a successful surgery, he got the ‘cancer mark’ removed from his nose; the Wolverine star was all enthusiastic and took to Instagram to express gratitude for all the support he received.

Anurag Basu | Blood Cancer

Anurag Basu (Photo Credits: IANS)

Popular director Anurag Basu was diagnosed with ‘Promyelocytic Leukemia’ (a type of blood cancer) in 2004. The doctors said that he only had two months to live, but he didn’t give up. After three years of treatment, Basu came out of it with flying colours delivering hits like Gangster, Murder, Life In A Metro, and Barfi.

Lance Armstrong | Testicular Cancer

Lance Armstrong (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Who doesn’t know Lance Armstrong – the champion cyclist who won seven Tour de France titles! The American cyclist Armstrong was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1996, which also spread to his lungs and brains eventually. He beat cancer, returned to cycling and won accolades in his career. He is also the founder of ‘Livestrong Foundation’, which assists cancer survivors.

Lisa Ray | Blood Cancer

Lisa Ray (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Indian-Canadian actress was diagnosed with ‘Myeloma’ (a type of blood cancer) in the year 2009. Keeping her away from media, Ray took severe medications and emerged victorious in her fight against cancer in the next year, i.e. 2010. It was due to a successful stem cell transplant surgery that she was cured of cancer.

Mark Ruffalo | Brain Cancer

Mark Ruffalo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Well, ‘The Incredible Hulk’ is on the list as well. Yes, the Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2002. It is said that he once dreamt that he had a tumour in his brain, and when he got checked, unfortunately, it turned out to be true. Later, he got his tumour removed surgically and is now cancer-free (and also an Avenger!)

If you are looking for more information about World Cancer Day, its history, significance etc. then you can find them here. World Cancer Day 2020 is around the corner, and we at LatestLY wish all the cancer survivors and fighters’ success.