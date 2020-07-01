World Chocolate Day is annually celebrated on July 7. This occasion is simply meant to enjoy chocolate, which is one of the world's most favourite food. Be it chocolate cookies, hot chocolate, a chocolate candy bar, chocolate cake, brownies, we just can't resist this sweet delicacy. There are many who stay away from chocolate as they fear gaining weight. Therefore, on the occasion of World Chocolate Day 2020, we bring you the healthy recipe of dark chocolate avocado pudding. World Chocolate Day 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Quotes and Messages to Send Greetings of This Day.

This year, since the world is hit by coronavirus pandemic, it will be best to stay at home and celebrate World Chocolate Day 2020 by enjoying chocolate dishes at home. Avocado, when added to chocolate pudding, not only makes its texture creamy but also increases its nutritional content. Let's take a look at the properties of cocoa and avocado that make dark chocolate avocado pudding a healthy sweet dish.

How is Dark Chocolate Avocado Pudding Healthy?

Dark chocolate avocado pudding is also an ideal dessert for vegans as it is dairy-free. Cocoa powder and avocado used as primary ingredients in this sweet delicacy provide the body with vital nutrients. Cocoa is rich in polyphenols, which help in reducing inflammation and also improve cholesterol levels. Apart from this, cocoa powder comes along with flavanols that improve nitric oxide levels in the blood. This, in turn, helps reduce blood pressure and, thereby, improves heart health.

Avocado is rich in monounsaturated fats, which can reduce the risk of heart diseases. The addition of honey and maple syrup to chocolate avocado pudding makes this dessert more nutritious. Let us take a look at the recipe of this yummilicious dessert.

Dark Chocolate Avocado Pudding Recipe

Therefore, even health-conscious people can have reasons to celebrate World Chocolate Day 2020 with dark chocolate avocado pudding. We wish you all a Happy World Chocolate Day. Enjoy chocolate in different forms with your family and loved ones.

