Are you suffering from low libido? Several things can be to blame, but it could mostly be either from your birth control pills, long working hours or depression. But whatever may be the reason, just know that you are not alone and a lot of people complain of low sex drive. But before you panic, know that there are ways to get back all charged up to your sex life. Eating dark chocolate can be a great way to kick your sex life into gear. Here's how:

Dark Chocolate has Mood-Boosting Qualities

Stock some dark chocolate at home with 70% cocoa or more. Not only does cocoa contain zinc, but it is also excellent to increase your brain's dopamine levels, a neurotransmitter that is responsible for pleasure. It is, in fact, a source of phenylethylamine, a compound that triggers the same endorphins brought on by sex. Foods to Boost Sexual Stamina in Men and Women: Here's What To Include In Your Diet For Improved Libido and Orgasmic Sex.

Dark Chocolate Enhances Sexual Desire

Cocoa contains two chemicals that can enhance sexual desire. The tryptophan in cocoa boosts the production of serotonin, which ups sexual desire. Cocoa also releases another compound phenylethylamine, a stimulant that's also released when you feel in love. Sex Query of the Week: 11 Best Sex Drive Foods or Aphrodisiacs to Improve Your Libido.

Dark Chocolate Can Give You Better Orgasms

The same compound phenylethylamine or PEA, which floods our bodies with the mood-boosting endorphin when we are in love, also aids in better sexual arousal and better orgasms! So dark chocolate is definitely a safe bet! Hot Oral Sex Tips: Foods to Eat To Make Your Vagina Taste and Smell Super Good!

Always opt for dark chocolate that for higher levels of antioxidants and cacao. Try and get your hands on dark almond chocolate if you can. Almonds are a rich sours Omega-3 fatty acids, which increase testosterone levels. Just be aware of overconsumption of dark chocolate as it can also make you put on a lot of weight and weight gain has also been liked to other problems that are not great for your sex life.

