2014 marked the beginning of the celebration of Menstrual Hygiene Day to spread awareness about the importance of good menstrual hygiene. Since then it's been widely observed on May 28 as a homage to represents the 28-day menstrual cycle. The day tries to educate people to overcome the social stigmas attached to menstruation and spread awareness about the practice of good clean menstrual hygiene in many parts of the country.

To further raise awareness of this day, let's take a look at inspiring quotes in celebration of our menstrual cycle. This might just encourage people to feel a tad bit more comfortable about starting a discourse on periods devoid of any embarrassment on the issue.

"Menstrual blood is the only source of blood that is not automatically induced. Yet in modern society, this is the most hidden blood, the one so rarely spoken of and almost never seen, except privately by women".

"Don't wait for a girl to become a woman to empower them. Empower a girl's life by giving sanitary pads to them. With pads, we give them wings."

"While women shed the blood of life on each moon at mensuration, man can only shed the blood of death through warfare and killing."

"Menstruation is not a problem, poor menstrual hygiene is. World Menstrual Hygiene Day."

"Gradually, my whole concept of time changed until I thought of a month as having twenty-five days of humanness and five others when I might just as well have been an animal in a steel trap".

“A woman must wait for her ovaries to die before she can get her rightful personality back. Post-menstrual is the same as pre-menstrual; I am once again what I was before the age of twelve: a female human being who knows that a month has thirty days, not twenty-five, and who can spend every one of them free of the shackles of that defect of body and mind known as femininity.”

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021 is calling for more action and investment in menstrual health and hygiene now! which can only serve to overcome the social taboos attached to menstrual hygiene in many parts of the world. Quotes To

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2021 08:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).