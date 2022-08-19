You might wonder why we have a day dedicated to the tiny creatures who trouble us quite a bit on a daily basis. World Mosquito Day is actually observed to honour that pathbreaking discovery that led us to find a link between humans, mosquitoes and malaria, which is now helping us prevent and cure the disease. Since we know that female mosquitoes feed on blood while male mosquitoes feed on the nectar of flowers, it has become easier to identify the kinds of mosquitoes nearby that are capable of transmitting diseases to us, and the ways in which we can absolutely avoid any contact with them. While malaria is preventable and curable, millions are still affected by it worldwide, and this day aims to create awareness about how to fight mosquito-borne diseases better. Read on to know more about World Mosquito Day 2022 date, significance and theme of this globally acknowledged day. National Dengue Day 2022 Date & Significance: From Symptoms to Aedes aegypti Mosquito Characteristics, Everything You Need To Know About the Vector-Borne Disease

When is World Mosquito Day 2022?

World Mosquito Day is observed annually on August 20. This was the date when Sir Ronald Ross, a British army surgeon, discovered in 1897 that the female anopheles mosquitoes transmit the malaria parasite to humans. This discovery led to him getting awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine in 1902 and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has been observing this day since the 1930s to mark his contributions. It is now seen as the day to spread further awareness of the ways in which vector-borne diseases can be prevented.

Significance and Theme of World Mosquito Day 2022

The diseases transmitted by mosquitoes are a serious concern the world over, with malaria itself having affected people in over 100 countries. This day, therefore, aims to firstly spread awareness about the kinds of mosquitoes that can cause diseases, their prevention and their cure. It is also observed to applaud the efforts by healthcare workers to help prevent the spread of such diseases. The theme for World Mosquito Day 2022 is “Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives.” Aedes mosquitoes cause chikungunya, dengue and zika, among many others, while anopheles mosquitoes cause malaria and lymphatic filariasis. Their prevention essentially revolves around preventing their breeding, mosquito nets, creams and wearing long-sleeved clothes in areas where they are known to attack.

International travellers are usually vulnerable to such diseases, which is why it is recommended to consult with doctors for preventive measures before heading out to any country that might be affected by any such disease on a large scale. Educating ourselves about such supposed dangers will help us make informed choices about preventing such diseases.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2022 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).