World Polio Day is celebrated on October 24 every year. Polio is a daunting disease that has claimed several lives and led millions worldwide to live crippled life. A preventable viral disease, the spread of polio, despite the availability of an effective vaccine, has impacted millions of lives. The celebration of World Polio Day 2021 aims to end this. The goal of World Polio Day 2021 is simple - to eradicate polio from the world. As we prepare to celebrate this important observance, here's everything you need to know about World Polio Day 2021, how to observe this day and what you can do to contribute to this cause. From First Vaccine to Return of the Infectious Disease in a Polio-Free Country, Facts That You Should Know Of.

When is World Polio Day 2021?

World Polio Day is celebrated on October 24 every year. Rotary International established the celebration of World Polio Day over a decade ago to commemorate the birth of Jonas Salk. Jonas Salk was the scientist who led the team that worked on developing the first polio vaccine.

World Polio Day 2021 Theme

Every year, the celebration of World Polio Day is focused on a particular theme to streamline the communication. The theme for World Polio Day 2021 is Delivering on a Promise. This theme talks about the recently launched Polio Eradication Strategy for 2022 to 2026. Quotes & Slogans to Spread Awareness About Polio Eradication and Vaccinations.

Significance of World Polio Day

Polio has crippled the lives of millions of people worldwide. The goal of eradicating polio was first adopted in 1988, and while the world has achieved a 99.9% reduction in wild poliovirus transmission, there are some challenges still faced for the complete eradication of this disease. 5 out of 6 WHO marked regions, where polio were prevalent have managed to put an end to this illness. However, not all forms of polio have been eradicated. And the goal of the Polio Eradication Strategy for 2022 to 2026 is to do just that.

There are various things that you can do to celebrate World Polio Day 2021. The simplest option is sharing facts and figures that help educate people about the poliovirus, how to protect their kids against it and the importance of this step. We hope that you do your bit to contribute to the eradication of polio from the world. Happy World Polio Day!

