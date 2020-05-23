World Schizophrenia Day 2020: Types of Schizophrenia Explained to Understand the Progression of The Mental Health Condition

Brain (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Schizophrenia is a mental health condition which impacts the way one and thinks, feels, and acts. While the real cause of the disease is still unclear, people suffering might experience hallucination, delusions, speech and writing problems, loss of appetite, change in personality, inability to concentrate, anger outbursts and indifference. No two people who have schizophrenia will have the same symptoms, which is why schizophrenia is considered a spectrum disorder. We tell you how this mental health disorder is classified.

Disorganised

In disorganised schizophrenia, a person would lead a chaotic or disorganised life other than exhibiting a few symptoms. These people stop caring for themselves and lack proper hygiene, lack of motivation, and have a general withdrawal towards life.

Catatonic

Catatonic schizophrenia is a combination of the neurological and psychological condition in which stupor and motor rigidity or excitement are typically displayed. Motor rigidity leaves people unable to speak, respond or even move.

Paranoid

In paranoid schizophrenia, the person can either suffer from auditory hallucinations and hear voices or have paranoid delusions believing everyone will harm them. People with this type of schizophrenia might either harm self or inflict harm on others.

Simplex

Simplex is the toughest one to diagnose. It does not exhibit any classical signs or symptoms. Severe anger outbursts and violence are the only subtle signs—people suffering from this form experience a gradual deterioration of cognitive functioning and demotivation.

Schizophrenia is a spectrum disorder where psychosis is a common trait. In psychosis, what seems real to the person is not reality.