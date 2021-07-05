There is no denying that YouTube is the most popular video platform, with over 2 billion active users each month. The creators on the platform are facing fierce competition, especially in the eSports niche. Rising to fame on YouTube is a challenge and the creators that have managed to achieve this enjoy fame equal to that of celebrities.

Holywtd’s journey on YouTube is a great example of determination, passion, and commitment. It shows what all young creators are aspiring to be, but also the dangers of rising to stardom on the platform.

About Holywtd

Holywtd established his first eSports YouTube channel in 2018, under his alias name. Like many other creators, he was passionate about Fortnite, a game that still dominates the YouTube audience’s preferences.

The beginning of Holywtd was not easy, however the subscriber count reached the important milestone of 35,000 and the channel’s videos surpassed million's of views, holywtd also made two other channels that got 50,000 subscribers.

This was the chance for Holywtd to make his next move, the one that would secure his road to success.

Mental Health

The Internet is a space where rising to fame also means dealing with a lot of hate. Holywtd’s success in such a competitive niche wouldn’t leave him unscathed from hateful comments.

The creator decided to go on a hiatus to focus on his mental health state. He took the time to prioritize his studies and get away.

However, this period has also proven to be a fruitful one for Holywtd, he carefully planned his comeback to social media.

The future seems exciting for Holywtd as the Fortnite icon seems unstoppable. Apart from his YouTube channels, his fans connect with him on Instagram his instagram “holywtd” and Twitter “holywtd”.