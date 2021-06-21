Peter believes we are all unique in our own way. But one thing that makes him unique is that he left his job as a carpenter and home builder at 47 years old for his passion—to create fine art. With his energetic personality and nonstop work ethic, he created a new life for himself as an artist and went on to run five galleries in Toronto, one of which is his own studio. As a newcomer in the art world, Peter faced many challenges. To stay on the right path, he had to make sure he was listening to people who weren't feeding him misleading information. He learned the importance of doing his own research to figure out where he wanted to go. You have to believe in yourself and remain authentic. There’s no magic potion that will give you the win you are looking for. But with hard work, and if you learn to work from your heart, you can change humanity for the better. “Each person has a time where they fit in. And when they make that decision to pursue a career (some later, some sooner) it’s when you feel is right,” he says.

For Peter, fear is a killer of dreams. It restricts the natural flow of life and keeps you trapped. His goal is to live a fluid life, allowing life to flow like a river. If something comes up that is restrictive, or he doesn’t like, he moves things around to change the flow until he is back on track. “Of course there is fear, but to overcome fear, only then is there tremendous joy and freedom,” Peter says.” With a strong mindset, you can continue to grow. You should constantly check in with yourself so you don’t get caught in a rut. Even as a man approaching 60, he enjoys learning every day to remain fresh and new in the art world.