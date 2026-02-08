New Delhi, February 8: Toronto police have arrested a 45-year-old Sri Lankan man following a series of incidents involving the alleged harassment and unauthorised filming of women and public officials across the city. The suspect, identified as Mohamed Askar Mohamed-Razik, was taken into custody on December 10, 2025, and has since been charged with four counts of criminal harassment. Authorities released his image this week, expressing concern that there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Details of the Alleged Harassment

According to police reports, the incidents occurred over several months in 2025 at various high-traffic locations in Toronto. Investigators allege that Mohamed-Razik frequently approached women in public spaces, recording them with his smartphone at close range. When confronted or asked to stop, the suspect reportedly became aggressive and confrontational.

Toronto Police Arrest Sri Lankan Man for Harassment, Creepy Public Filming

News Release - Man Arrested in Criminal Harassment Investigation, City of Toronto, Image Releasedhttps://t.co/wjt5u9Q1D2 pic.twitter.com/bgYsAEHaVt — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) February 7, 2026

One of the earliest reported cases took place on June 8 during an event near Dundas Street West and Dufferin Street. A victim told police she noticed the man filming her and asked him to stop, but he refused and continued the behaviour until security intervened and police were called. ‘You F*ing Immigrant’: 18-Year-Old Boy Arrested After Teens Hurl Racial Slurs, Threaten To Kill Indian-Origin Couple at Mall Parking in Canada; Videos Surface.

Targeting of Public Officials

The investigation also revealed that the suspect’s alleged behavior extended to public employees and law enforcement. On August 21, Mohamed-Razik reportedly approached a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) employee at Union Station. Police state he held his phone inches from the employee’s face while making harassing remarks related to their ethnicity. Canada: Drunk Man Arrested for Driving Child-Sized Pink Barbie Car in Alberta (See Pics and Video).

In another instance, the suspect allegedly targeted a female police officer on duty near Yonge and Shuter Streets. Authorities claim he filmed her while making comments about her physical appearance on May 26, and then approached the same officer again months later on October 4 to repeat the behavior.

Legal Proceedings and Ongoing Investigation

Following his arrest in December, Mohamed-Razik appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice earlier this week. While he currently faces four counts of criminal harassment, Toronto police believe the scope of his activities may be broader.

"Investigators believe there may be more victims," the Toronto Police Service stated in a news release. They are urging anyone with information or who may have had similar encounters with the suspect to contact 11 Division or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

Context of Public Filming

The case has sparked discussion regarding "creepy" public filming, a trend where individuals record strangers in public for social media engagement, often pushing legal boundaries. While filming in public spaces is generally legal in Canada, it transitions into criminal harassment when the behaviour causes a person to reasonably fear for their safety or involves repeated, unwelcome communication and following.

