With the endless opportunities the world of outsourcing has created, businesses and individuals alike were bound to find unique ways to translate this tremendous tool into a means by which to grow their companies and establish themselves as a brand. Outsourcing has opened many doors for individuals and companies to help them create clientele and make the most by seamlessly meeting their diverse business needs for expansion and growth. Entrepreneur Jose Magana, has already taken it upon himself through his company, Yellowberry Hub, as one of Upwork Top Consultants in the world for almost 5 years. Magana has found that many corporations and individuals lack the experience and means to create meaningful, impactful, and lasting digital business relationships in this hyper-competitive outsourcing market.

As one of the young leaders in outsourcing, Jose Magana, has already built an impressive resume and a wildly successful firm at a very young age. With attention to detail, and comprehensive knowledge about his market and customers, Magana has become a name in the outsourcing industry, servicing clients across a large international network. In a recent interview, he answered some questions about his life and career.

Where did you get your entrepreneurial spirit?

I think I always had it in me. When I was a kid I always loved to resell things and tried opening up a smoothie shop in a neighbor city and other similar things. My parents even ended up opening the shop and managed it themselves. I have always felt the need to create.

What was your key driving force to become an entrepreneur?

My family. The need for money at a certain point in my life. The need for a better life for my kids. That is literally the only reason why I do it.

Where did the idea of your business derive from?

The initial idea has always been to assist businesses in growing as a consultant. With time I have built my team and have transitioned where I can lead my team to help me with a much bigger clientele, we have also built teams for our clients which I personally manage. But ever since I started working when I was 18 I have been self-aware that I have a natural “common sense” to business in general, and my experience has shown me that even most business owners don’t have it. Naturally this allows me to be able to view businesses from a different perspective and adopt different postures and analyze each company from a neutral and honest perspective.

Do all clients scale and grow with Yellowberry Hub?

Absolutely not. Some end up going backwards or never really get off the ground. Also COVID did not help last year. Truth is not everyone wants to hear what they want to hear. Also some clients have lower budgets that really make things harder. You can scale without money but you will also need luck for it to happen. What I know is that I can provide you with a clear view of your path and how to get there, if you listen to it or not I cannot control. Scaling involves numerous smaller parts that most business owners are not aware of.

How fast have you grown your company?

Utilizing the factors that I can control, we have 5Xd our company in the last 3.5 years, with no external funding. Same for most of our clients. Some it’s taken longer to get on the same page but the truth is when and while there has been 100% collaboration and synergy between my clients and myself: ALL of our clients experience growth.

How did you manage to keep such a high rating as one of Upwork Top Consultants in the world for almost 5 years straight?

Two things, my team and hard work. If each person who is a part of my team was not there, I could not grow this company by myself to this point. It has clearly been a collaboration between my team and me. They help me manage the clients, carry out the tasks, and always have my back. We have built this together.

As the digital climate continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top in the outsourcing industry. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that Jose Magana and his company Yellowberry Hub will be there, leading the charge.