The foods which we eat have an impact on our health. It is necessary to choose the right food for ourselves and our family. In the olden days, foods were organic and people used to eat only fresh foods. Unfortunately, in the modern era, people tend to use shortcut foods and are inclined towards ready to eat foods which are processed. LatestLY brings you a look at the effects of processed foods on our health and five reasons to ditch them. Say No To Dessert! Benefits of Avoiding Refined Sugar And How Doing This Helps in Weight Loss.

How Processed Foods Affect Our Health

Processed food is one that has been altered during its preparation to make it more convenient, shelf-stable or flavourful. Some foods are much more processed than others. In some cases, it is acceptable to eat minimally processed food, whose natural state hasn't been changed. There is no harm in buying canned tomatoes or canned tuna, which are processed to lock in freshness and nutrients. The concern here is for ultra-processed foods like crackers, jarred pasta sauces and cake mixes which are created to last unnaturally long on the shelf. Say No To Maida! How Refined Flour Can Be Bad For Your Health And Why You Should Avoid it.

As per studies published by the American Heart Association and the Heart and Stroke Foundation, regular consumption of processed foods cause stress on the heart and can lead to cardiovascular disease. Refined sugar and high-fructose corn syrups are found in good quantity in processed foods which can lead to obesity, excess belly fat, heart diseases and diabetes. Also, most processed foods come along with artificial trans fats which increase bad 'LDL' cholesterol.

Five Reasons to Ditch Processed Foods

1. A survey conducted by the American Institute for Cancer Research found that ultra-processed foods are associated with a 12 per cent higher risk of cancer.

2. Heavily processed foods consist of added sugar, sodium and fat which lead to high blood pressure and diabetes.

3. Ultra-processed foods go through various processes by which the fibres, vitamins and minerals present in them get removed.

4. Highly processed foods can easily be digested, which means our bodies burn less energy by digesting them.

5. Processed foods are high in calories and are designed to stimulate our brain’s 'feel-good' dopamine centre, making an individual crave more of these foods in the future.

The next time when you shop for food products, don't forget to check the ingredient label and try buying more organic and whole foods. Also, get into the practice of cooking foods at home by using fresh products rather than going for instant ready to eat sachet foods.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

