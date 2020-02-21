Say No To Maida! How Refined Flour Can Be Bad For Your Health And Why You Should Avoid it

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

We often read and study about food items that should be eaten for good health, smooth digestion and also weight loss. However, most of the time, we don't concentrate on foods, which should completely be avoided for an overall healthy body in the long. If you are someone, who loves to eat pav, bread, bhatura, khari biscuits, then you might as well have to say a strict no to these foods, as they are made out of refined flour, also known as maida, which is not good for the body. In the below article, we will throw light on the benefits of avoiding refined flour and how doing helps in weight loss. Say No To Dessert! Benefits of Avoiding Refined Sugar And How Doing This Helps in Weight Loss.

Why Ditch Refined Flour For Weight Loss?

Maida comes from wheat, which is actually healthy, however, while refining it, the endosperm present in it is removed. The presence of endosperm tissue in wheat makes it healthy and aids in digestion too. As there is no digestive endosperm in refined flour, it uses vital nutrients from the body for digestion. Bad digestion itself hampers the weight loss process as the body is not able to get properly detoxified. Eatables made from refined flour are also high in the glycemic index score that does not help in curbing hunger and thereby leads to overeating. Almond Flour for Weight Loss: This Protein-Rich and Low-Carb Wheat Flour Alternative Is All You Need To Stay In Shape.

How Refined Flour Can Be Bad For Your Health

Now we know that refined flour is not good for digestion and can also lead to weight gain. Many of you might be unaware of the fact, that eating maida regularly can also lead to severe disease like diabetes. As refined flour is high in glycemic index, eating food item made out of it can immediately spike the blood sugar level. This in turns put pressure on the pancreas to regulate the blood sugar level by producing more insulin. Therefore, eating refined flour food items frequently can damage pancreas in the long run and this can thereby lead a person to become diabetic.

Refined flour can also lead to arthritis, this is because maida is acidic and to balance the acidity it uses calcium from the bone, which reduces bone density. It is high time we switch from maida to a better alternative like whole wheat flour, bajra flour, jowar flour, etc. Next time before enjoying food items made from refined flour like samosa, gujia, chakli, etc think about its adverse impact on your health.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)