The Internet is the go-to place for marketing and advertisements, especially on social media. It links products with billions of consumers cheaply, with a single click. When looking for what's marketable, you must first identify who your target audience is and learn from established brands and influencers. With this, you will know how to package your branding to make it sellable.

You can find the best tips for social media looks on top inspirational channels. Even though most of these apps are geo-restricted, you can use a VPN for Android phone to stream. Scout around for free, fast VPN for Android for optimum results. Moreover, using a VPN protects you from falling victim to cyber-attacks and piracy, which can lead to losing your social media account.

How social media has influenced fashion

Unlike in the past, when magazines and journals ruled the fashion industry, today's fashion industry is driven by big names on social media. It is a game of numbers; the more millions of followers you have, the more influential you are.

These top models with millions of followers have the power and supremacy to reach many people by sharing unique stories, short clips, and stylish pictures. This makes them a go-to marketing strategy for huge brands. The models act as a reference point for the latest and trending designs. With designers and clothing lines, social media sensations wear clothes, foot wares, garments, and beauty products to showcase and market them.

How do you increase production to reach out on social media?

● Use trending hashtags for more engagement.

Using popular hashtags, when posting your content on social media is the best way to reach the masses. With trending hashtags, your posts stand a higher chance of getting more likes, retwists, reposts, and gaining more followers. However, with trending hashtags, you can fall victim to hacking. To prevent this, use a VPN. Do not ignore normal hashtags, as they are equally important.

● Employ interrogative post titles for maximum replies

Reaching a wider audience with social media posts is not about posting content. The right posting style is more important than the content itself. You can ask relevant questions to keep the conversation going. For instance, what makes Dior so popular among first-time mums?

How do I get inspiration for my style?

In social media, the quality and relevance of your content is the biggest selling point. The content should be driven by what your target audience loves. Presentation is another major consideration for fashion brands, and drawing inspiration from successful fashionistas and brands on social media is a major talking point. It helps you know what sells and how it should be presented.

Here are some of the most followed people on Instagram to whom you can benchmark what good looks entail on social media.

Cole Sprouse

Cole is one of the most followed photographers and actors, with over 31.4 million followers on Instagram. He inspires men as well as girls too. You can check him out at @COLESPROUSE. His cute's Instagram outfits and famous acting roles on the Disney channel and Riverdale were a stepping stone to his success as he gained a tremendous following, especially in the movie 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.' Aside from his acting prowess, Cole has a unique taste in a fashion which has kept his followers intrigued. In 2018, Cole was named "Emerging Style Icon" because of his influence and contribution to the fashion industry.

Chiara Ferragni

Chiarra is one of the top fashion bloggers, with over 20.2 million followers on Instagram. Her unique styles have seen her work with the fashion industry's crème Dela cream, including Dior, Chanel, LVMH, and Giambattista Valli. Chiarra has a unique style that often adds taste and gives life to fashion styles. To check out her amazing and unique styles, follow @CHIARAFERRAGNI on Instagram. Aside from her modeling career, Chiarras' popularity pushed her to open her clothing line called Chiara Ferragni Collections which is destined for greatness because of the warm reception its products have received.

Camila Coelho

Camilla is a Brazilian fashionista, fashion Instagram model, influencer, and stylist based in Los Angeles, USA. Camila's taste for fashion has seen her grace several red carpets and has always stolen the show because of her unique collections and styles. A color is her thing, and guess what? She knows how to play with them, and the end product is always on point. Her success in modeling has seen her gain over 8.8 million followers on Instagram. Her official Instagram handle is @CAMILACOELHO. Recently, Camila was crowned the 'end epilepsy ambassador' to raise awareness about neurological disorders.

Which social media is the best for fashion?

The fashion industry is very demanding with frequent change in market demographics. Consumers crave change, inspiration, beauty, looks, and more – leaving brands with no option but to deliver. The best social media platform for a product depends on its target audience and budget. For products in the fashion industry, Instagram, Tiktok and Facebook are the best advertising platforms because of their sheer nature. Apart from being cheap, a single post, a product can reach millions of audiences. Since these social media platforms are not very secure and geo-restricted in some countries, use a VeePN for security and access purposes.