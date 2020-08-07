Washer dryer combos are excellent options for anyone looking for a way to save space and time. When you choose this combined appliance, you don't need to set aside space for a separate washer and dryer. In addition, you don't have to remove the damp laundry from your washer before drying. It's a fast and convenient laundry solution. Of course, just as you would maintain your washer and dryer, you also need to maintain this combo appliance. Proper maintenance and professional appliance repair services, when necessary, will extend the life of your washer dryer combo.

Cleaning out lint

The main concern when it comes to washers and dryers is all the lint that builds up in a short period of time. Lint can affect the performance of your appliance as well as pose a risk. It is important to empty these filters before each load in order to prevent fires and keep your washer dryer running smoothly.

Set the right cycle

Your washer dryer combo is great because you can program this convenient appliance to run a wash cycle followed by a dry cycle. Make sure that you run these cycles automatically back to back in order to prevent damp laundry from sitting for hours in the washer waiting to be dried. If you leave your laundry in the washer for too long, it can result in mildew and terrible smells. It's also important to remove your dry laundry as soon as the cycle comes to an end and allow your washer dryer to air.

Regular inspections

It is important to inspect your washer dryer on a regular basis. If you notice any wear and tear or something out of the ordinary, call an appliance repair professional right away. Timely repairs can help prevent damages from getting worse and costing more to repair.

Address noises

A strange noise could indicate a minor or serious problem. Only a trained appliance repair technician will be able to pinpoint the cause of the problem and perform any necessary repairs on the spot. Using a faulty washer dryer can result in further damages and it can even be dangerous.

Run cleaning cycles

Just like regular washers, your washer dryer also needs to be cleaned regularly to prevent mildew and bad smells. You don't need to resort to harsh chemicals, however, since white vinegar will do the trick. As mentioned above, you should also air your appliance after use to allow it to dry out thoroughly.

Vents and ducts

Dust and lint do not only build up in the lint trap. You should also clean all vents and ducts. By doing so, you will keep your washer dryer running smoothly and protect it from unnecessary damage.

By taking care of your washer dryer, you will keep it running for many years without worrying about the cost and inconvenience of an appliance replacement. Professional repairs should only be performed by a technician who is prepared to stand by their work. If there is no satisfaction guarantee or warranty on the repairs performed, this is a red flag. Only use certified and insured technicians to perform washer dryer repairs or you could end up paying more in the long run.