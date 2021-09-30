Improving health and wellness to live longer and more enjoyable lives is the priority of most people living in the United States today. While diet and exercise are two topics commonly discussed within the wellness community, something else deserves more recognition because of its many potential uses. Red light therapy has existed for decades but is still relatively new to the public eye. It's a non-invasive therapy designed to improve health through light technology.

Some may wonder how light can make them feel better or help them recover from a cold faster. Human beings once spent most of their time outside, soaking up the direct sunlight. Now more than ever before, humans spend more time inside and not enough time experiencing native light sources that can improve one's mood and leave them healthier. Research shows red light therapy is effective on the human body and offers countless benefits, including improved circulation and inflammation reduction.

It's the reason Dr. Michael Belkowski, an expert in red light therapy, worked feverishly with engineers to develop devices designed to provide an enhanced red light therapy experience to the consumers. The Guardian, one of several red light therapy products provided by BioLight, is the first device of its kind available on the market. "What we've discovered through extensive research is that red and near-infrared light therapy works wonders by reducing inflammation, improving circulation, and improving the functioning of the mitochondria, which are the powerhouse of your cells," said Dr. Belkowski. "The mitochondria within our cells ultimately dictates your overall health and longevity. If you can keep it healthy, you can live a longer, healthier life. On the other hand, dysfunctional mitochondria often lead to the development of cancer and other diseases. So while poor lifestyle choices can contribute to different health conditions in humans, the lighting environment plays a significant role in overall health. Unfortunately, most people don't realize this!"

Dr. Belkowski believes it's possible to optimize health using red light therapy for healing and has developed innovative devices for those wanting to take a holistic approach to wellness. "Red light therapy is a non-invasive procedure with low risks. While not many people have heard of it before, it's been around for ages, and these devices offered by BioLight make red light therapy more accessible to the average person who wants to improve their health. It's a holistic approach to long-term health that allows individuals to experience real results," shared Dr. Belkowksi. "BioLight is on the leading edge of red light therapy technology and we are proud to offer consumers affordable, high-quality options for home-use red light therapy devices. Products like the Guardian are changing the game and offering alternative treatments that produce real results. We will continue to develop innovative, efficacious products so that people can take their health into their own hands with the power of light and, ultimately, become less dependent on allopathic medicine."

Last year, Forbes featured BioLight as a Top Health and Wellness Trends for 2020. Professionals in the health industry are noticing BioLight's efforts and have started endorsing the company. One of those professionals is Sandra Kaufmann, MD, who believes up to 30 minutes of red light therapy per day is highly beneficial to humans. With products like the Guardian and other offerings from BioLight, it's easier than ever to reap the benefits of red light therapy at home.