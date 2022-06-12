Girls and women often feel cramps, muscle aches and back pain during their periods. These can be tackled with the help of yoga, which is the science of physical and mental wellbeing. Try out these simple yoga poses when you experience these conditions during the periods. Once you get into the habit of doing yoga, your mental and physical condition will improve. You can try the following asanas in particular for menstrual cramps. International Day of Yoga 2022 Date & Theme: Know History, Objective, Significance and Everything You Need To Know About The Yoga Day.

Child’s Pose or Balasana

Child's Pose is an extremely relaxing pose that can help relieve menstrual cramps. This is one of the most active poses of any yoga practice. Child poses help align your back, relieve back pain and also relax the mind.

Camel Pose or Ustrasana

Camel pose is very helpful in relieving dysmenorrhoea. Performing a camel pose requires a bit of strength and flexibility. This pose leads to stretching of the abdomen. Stomach tension signals the muscles of the uterus to stop contracting and relieves menstrual pain. The camel pose also stretches the spine and relieves mild back pain.

Resting Corpse Pose or Shavasana

More commonly known as the Shavasana, the resting corpse pose is the most relaxing pose. Although this pose resembling a dead body is simple, it has many benefits. The corpse pose relaxes your body and mind. It helps you to exhale and helps distract from menstrual cramps, thus giving you relief from menstrual cramps.

Bound Angle Pose or Baddha Konasana

Baddha Konasana, also known as the bound angle pose, is the perfect asana to open the pelvic area and stimulate the ovaries. This pose for the power of reproductive health not only calms your digestive system and relieves dysmenorrhoea, but also energizes you.

Head-to-Knee Forward Bend or Janu Sirsasana

Janu Sirsasana is an effective stretch that relaxes tight hamstrings and calves. Head-to-knee poses can also help relieve stress and calm the mind. If you are suffering from dysmenorrhea or menopause, this pose will give you some relief. It also stretches the hamstrings, hips, and groin muscles.