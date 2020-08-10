Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated tomorrow on the Ashtami Tithi for two days aka August 11 and 12. The festival of Janmashtami is way more special this time, because after 27 years a very amazing coincidence is being made astrologically depending on the planetary positions. On Gokulashtami, parents of young children love to dress their children as Lord Krishna. If you have a child in your house and if you are thinking of making him Kanhaiya, we have your back. In such a situation, amid the coronavirus pandemic shopping of for Janmashtami may be a little difficult so if you are planning on buying baby clothes, you might also think of making one at home easily. Here is the list of items required and ways to make them.

Yellow dhoti (Krishna Poshak)

The Krishna poshak includes yellow baby clothes usually a kurta and dhoti! You can make at home using yellow clothes or if you have white ones you can dye it with turmeric water.

Crown

Only clothes won't complete the Krishna look! One of the most important accessories has to be the crown. You can easily make one at home using cardboard and rhinestones.

Peacock Feather

Morpankha marks an important part of Krishna's. Without it the Krishna look is incomplete.

Garland

There is always a garland of beads or flowers around Krishna's neck.

Flute

Other accessories for a perfect picture would be flute and Makhan matka. You can also colour your child blue like Kanhaiya if you want but that is only if your child isn't young enough to lick it. Use food-grade body colour and always to a patch test.

Krishna Dress-Up Hacks For Toddler (Watch DIY Tutorial Video):

People often start preparing to make the youngest child in their home Kanha when the Krishna birth anniversary comes. If you also want to make your child Kanha, then we have brought such ideas for you, which will easily make your child the most beautiful Bal Gopal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2020 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).