“Dreams are what makes you think differently and ultimately live a different life.” Says Jitender Goswami. He is a young, talented, intelligent, dashing face in the business of social media marketing or digital marketing. He is 28 years old, has worked with top MNCs but ultimately realized that he is made for something bigger. In Jan 2020, he began his company “SMMPackage”. During the initial days, he says “those sleepless nights after working for 12 hours in the office and then working on my dream business, weren’t a dose of a hard pill for me, instead the time I worked on my project made me feel alive and enthusiastic for the next day.

It hasn’t been much time since then, my hard work spoke for itself in a year.” His dedication and efforts make him a full-time entrepreneur now; he knows how to work out the business even in the lockdown. He established his company brand name and worked with celebrities in the lockdown period itself when most of us were struggling to find a basic livelihood. In 2021, He was awarded as best entrepreneur of the year 2021. He is renowned and featured in many recognized medias and channels. So, you know we are talking about someone who is inspiration for many young startup founders, who wants to achieve what he has done in a span for only two years.

He says “If I can do it, you can do it. All it takes is hard work, persistence, and some sleepless night.” Understanding the trends and seizing the opportunity makes you different from the rest of the world. You know you can do it when your mind speaks the same rhythm as your heart. In this business, the most important element is your personality, making contacts, and embracing there trust and money they put on your business and skills. In this entire journey, I became a better version of myself as I understood the importance of public relations, says Jitender Goswami.

He says “I always had plan A and Plan B, But I never put down my dream. When I knew, I could even fail, I persisted with the startup idea I had.” He sincerely worked on his dream and today his company “SMMpackage” has made a position in more than eight countries. SMMPackage presently delivers profitability services for YouTube and Facebook, as well as SEO-friendly content, content development, social media marketing, and social media optimization, and Google ad services. These services have been in high demand all around the world, especially during the epidemic, when everything was shifting into the digital realm.

“My parents supported and encouraged me at every stage of my life. When I go back home, I sit with my father, I can see the pride I was working for on his face. But there is a long way to go and a lot I want to do for my family. I remember, every time I felt like a failure, I put my head on my mother’s lap and felt the warmth and how slowly she runs her hand over my head, that was something that kept me going for days without proper sleep.” Says Jitender Goswami.

He has bigger dreams and this is his unfinished story. “There is a lot to achieve,” he says. His inspirational story, will make you feel motivated and learn. you can click on the link provided below to see his website https://smmpackage.in/ .

The large emphasis he puts on the power of knowledge is very important to note. Knowledge about what you doing, what you want to do, and learning from a well-experienced source is a very important part of growth for anyone. See how the magic happens when you trust in yourself, SMMPackage was a risk like every other startup, but according to Jitender Goswami “Profit is always directly related to the amount of risk possible”. This is what every young entrepreneur should remember and understand, for his/her dreams to come true, just like our inspirational Mr. Jitender Goswami.