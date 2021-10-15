Juliana Herc has announced an exciting launch of her label in the US market in November. Her label has penetrated and conquered the European market and now she’s coming to rule the US too.

Juliana began studying fashion in her early adolescence and moved to Europe to pursue her career. Proceeding to Tokyo, she learned the lessons of creating luxury brands that influenced elegance in the unique feminine style.

Having learned from the different industries and prominent universities, she came up with her label that included her signature "Juliana Herc". Already having 3 stores set up in Portugal, e-commerce, and a presence in multi-branded online and offline portals, she took over the Brazilian market by storm.

Juliana’s USP sets her apart wherein she sells beauty and sensuality to give the spark to the glam world. Blended with elegance, Herc’s designs bring out the feminine beauty in a splendid manner.

By bringing together Brazilian culture with textures, colors, materials, and embroideries, she tends to come up with something multi-cultural in her designs.

With established stores in Avandia da Liberdade and Porto, Juliana offers her clients luxury aesthetics. Designed with elegance, the store offers a pure form of beauty to the eyes, characterised by fashion and luxury, an amusing experience to gain.

Juliana’s style is not limited to this; instead, she is coming up with another store called Palacio Castilho in the capital. Providing her clients with the same unforgettable experience as her brand and stores, Juliana is ready for another hit outlet.