Kim Kardashian enjoys teasing her fans with some interesting tidbits from her life every now and then. The reality star-turned-billionaire businesswoman admitted to host Hailey Bieber on Wednesday's edition of "Who's In My Bathroom?" that she preferred "makeup sex" over angry sex. While participating in a game of Truth or Shot, Kardashian, 42, justified her decision. Kim Kardashian's Thigh-High Boots Deserve Your Attention.

Later on in the game, Kardashian—who most recently dated comedian Pete Davidson—asked Hailey if she had "ever joined the mile-high club," to which she responded, "Yes." The mother of four yelled out, "Samezies," which the Rhode Skin developer did not find surprising because she understood she did not need to answer the question. A slightly insulted Kardashian questioned, "Why do you not need to ask me that?" The "Kardashians" star, who doesn't drink much, just had two shots the entire game.

Hailey, who wed Justin Bieber in September 2018, acknowledged feeling the same way before disclosing that her favourite sexual act is "kissing." Instead of sharing her "worst date ever," the Skkn by Kim creator downed a little 818 Tequila, later adding that the "moral of the story" is to "never get set up by Kris Jenner." Additionally, she decided not to reveal who her current "celebrity crush" is because she "kinda wants[s] it to come true." Despite Hailey's encouragement, Kardashian was unable to reveal the name or "shoot [her] shot" because the Hulu star is "more into privacy these days."

The creator of Skims, Kim Kardashian, is never afraid to make a statement by divulging information about her private life, and she did it again on Hailey Bieber's show. Since Mrs Bieber and Kylie and Kendall are best friends, the Biebers have a very warm and friendly relationship with the Kardashian-Jenners. Although Kim's present status is unclear, it seems that she wishes to be single at the moment, while the person in front of her has been happily married to Justin since 2018.

