Kardashians and them ruling headlines for the wackiest things. The most recent reason one of the Kardashian is going viral might make you scratch your head. We are talking about one of the most well-known reality TV stars in the world aka Kourtney Kardashian, who has made some changes to her career. With her blog, Poosh, the 43-year-old has been easing into the wellness industry. Additionally, she introduced the Lemme supplement line last year. The most recent addition to the vitamin line can apparently improve vaginal health. She shared an Instagram video of herself eating one of the Lemme Purr gummies while being surrounded by cats to advertise the product. Kourtney Kardashian Says She ‘Finally’ Has Her Energy Back After Quitting IVF.

"Vaginal health is such an important part of a woman's overall wellbeing (and not talked about enough) which is why we are so excited to launch this," the caption reads. "Give your vagina the sweet treat it deserves (and turn it into a sweet treat)," Kourtney continues. "We combined real pineapple and Vitamin C with the power of clinically-studied SNZ 1969™ probiotics to target vaginal health and pH levels that support freshness and taste," she added.

Kourtney frequently asserts that vitamin sweets can change the flavour of the vagina. She claims that the product targets vaginal health and pH levels that support freshness and taste by utilising pineapple, Vitamin C, and probiotics.

Experts Aren't Happy...

The Vagina Bible's myth-busting bestseller author Dr. Jen Gunter, a gynaecologist, called Kourtney out on Instagram. "Anyone who suggests that your vagina isn't fresh or needs an improved taste is a misogynist and awful person," she wrote. "And yes that includes you @kourtneykardash and your @lemme grift."

Kourtney Kardashian's Lemme Purr Vagina Gummies (Watch Video):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lemme (@lemme)

With the help of her blog, Poosh, the 43-year-old reality TV star has been progressively building her career in the wellness sector. She introduced the Lemme supplement line last year. Vitamin supplements are incredibly popular all over the world. Many people believe that taking vitamins can improve health or make up for a diet that’s low in nutrients. There are several different types of vitamins, including chewable gummies.

Gummy vitamins are chewable vitamins that have a texture and taste similar to gummy candies and come in a variety of flavours, colours, and shapes. They’re one of the most popular types of vitamins. And appeal to children — as well as adults — who may not like swallowing pills. Gummy vitamins are commonly made from gelatin, corn starch, water, sugar, and added colourings. Popular flavours include lemon, raspberry, cherry, and orange.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2023 11:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).