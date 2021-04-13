Isn't it surreal to learn about all those people who believe in doing the different and offering the unusual to people through whatever they create or do?

Different business industries and fields have seen innumerable talents so far, who have shown how success is to be achieved and how to make a unique place for oneself in the minds of the customers and clients, with whatever they choose to do in life.

These industries have seen the emergence of some of the finest talents that have gone ahead in astounding people with their skills, extensive knowledge and their quest to offer uniqueness to people. We came across one such high-performing and passionate individual in the food niche from the US named Kyle Kyson Clark, who, with his brand "Kal's Kickin' Rub", has amazed people with the kind of flavour he offers through his rub and seasonings.

Right from the beginning, if anything that ever attracted Kyle the most, it was the idea to do something with his passion for food and create a unique niche for himself in the same. His hunger to create a flourishing career for himself in the industry led him towards creating his new seasoning collection called "Kal's Kickin' Rub", which today has become a market leader in the seasoning's niche and have been craved for by most of the people across the US for adding that required dash of flavour in their dishes.

As a black businessman, things always aren't as easy as they may seem, but Kyle has broken the glass ceiling and has emerged as a clear winner in his niche by proving to people that pure talent and skills are always above any class, race or religion.

Kyle has essentially formed a Dynamic Duo “Kal’s Kickin’ Rub & Kal’s Kickin’ Collection“ and we look forward to new developments as Media Maven & World Renowned Business Ambassador Chadd Black has recently come aboard this Kyle’s team!