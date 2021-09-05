Celebrated Luxury Car Rental Guru Rashad James of Luxo Exotics Car Rentals in Houston, Texas has become one of Houston’s Top Luxury Lifestyle Influencers by way of The LUXO EXOTICS Brand.

Whether it be for a Music Video, Wedding or just a get a way in your dream car, Rashad James has bridged the gap between “Celebrities” and “The Everyday Person” who desires to create moments in their dream car, if only for one night. This has become his extremely personable approach and signature in the rapidly growing Luxury Car Rental Industry thus far. Every rental is for a “Celebrity“ in the eyes of RJ and The “Luxo Exotics” Team.

The 32 year old Luxury Car Guru & Entrepreneur prides his self and his business on building long lasting relationships. As a result, Rashad James has been fortunate enough to provide high profile rentals to multiple names in Entertainment / Sports such as Meek Mill, Lil Boosie, Sheck Wes, Antonio Brown and Terrence J to name a few with the Luxury Transportation their accustomed to while their in the great city of Houston, Texas.

Media Maven Chadd Black Says:

“I believe in Rashad James and The Luxo Exotics Brand here in my hometown of Houston, Texas as I see a lot of my own approach to business in him. Smart, Humble and Diligent! He’s just getting started!”

To be able to launch and maintain a brand in the midst of a Global Pandemic says all that we need to know about Rashad James and we can’t wait to follow this story and rent our own “Luxo Exotics” when we come to visit Houston!