It takes a special kind of woman to go from a cushy career in an office, to becoming an entrepreneurial creative in a space traditionally dominated by males. Daniela Voznesensky, professionally known as Lala the DJ, is exactly that -- a brave, curious soul who never takes no for an answer. Perhaps it’s this tenacity that has allowed her to see great success in the music industry since her formal start as a DJ and music producer in 2016.

Starting as a music journalist while attending university, Lala realized she wanted a more hands-on role in music. She began DJing around Las Vegas and San Francisco with the mentorship of prominent Atlanta producers. She wasted no time relocating to Los Angeles, where her career took off. DJing everything from Nike and YSL brand events to Hewlett Packard corporate events to the famed Cheetahs and Crazy Girls Hollywood strip clubs, Lala quickly built a name as a multi-genre, musically intuitive, fearless DJ. Lala has also opened for Nipsey Hussle, Cardi B, Future, Doja Cat, and many more artists. Lala is also a resident DJ and founding member of the Aces Downtown ASCAP event in Los Angeles.

She is perhaps best known as the tour DJ for Meek Mill’s Dreamchasers artist Vory, and has performed at several festivals including Rolling Loud Miami, Oakland, and Los Angeles. Born in the Middle East, she grew up in the Bay Area and now calls Los Angeles home. Lala also occasionally still contributes as a journalist to Billboard for their album reviews, artist interviews and news.

Lala has released mixtape projects in collaboration with prominent brands such as No Jumper, Empire, and more, where she has premiered original music by Dreamdoll, Casey Veggies, Iman Shumpert, Wizkid, and others. She is a multi-genre DJ in both the nightlife and fashion scene and specializes in Hip Hop, R&B, Afrobeat, Dance, and more.

When asked about how she has reached her level of success, Lala shares a valuable lesson, “Take risks. I don’t believe in doubts and fear. Scared money don’t make money! All the good things I have are because I took the first step. I always bet on myself and I give everything I do 120% of myself.”