Krishna Janmashtami 2022 is inching closer, and you must decide in advance how to celebrate the auspicious day in the most festive manner. According to the Hindu calendar, Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is observed on the eighth tithi of the Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapada Masa. Janmashtami 2022 will be celebrated on August 18, Thursday. People begin the grand celebrations by singing devotional songs and observing the night vigil on Krishna Janmashtami. They wear new clothes, adorn their houses with rangoli and hold strict fasts. Women beautify their hands by applying Mehndi and decking themselves up on this lovely occasion. Before you celebrate Gokulashtami 2022, we've got you the latest Mehndi designs that you can use to adorn your festival like never before. Scroll down to get easy and creative Arabic patterns for front and back hands to celebrate your festive day.

Lord Krishna's birthday is celebrated as Janmashtami across India when devotees sing and dance, pray together, prepare special food and sweets, visit Krishna temples and keep fast or upvas on this day. Dahi Handi is also an essential part of the festival when people break the earthen pot of yoghurt to symbolise the joyful nature of Bal Gopal and enact his playful acts. Women who observe fast apply special Krishna Mehndi, Henna patterns and designs to mark the most traditional way of adorning themselves with natural products. It is known that Mehndi can soothe the skin and ease the burning sensation by working as a cooling effect on the body. Now, as you know about the religious relevance of applying Mehndi, take inspiration from these Indian Mehndi designs and quick tutorials to celebrate the momentous day. Janmashtami 2022 Decoration Ideas: How To Dress Kanha Ji and Decorate Laddu Gopal Jhula for the Festival, Easy and Beautiful Ways To Do It!

Latest Mehndi Designs for Krishna Janmashtami

Easy Rajasthani Mehndi Patterns and Arabic Designs

Quick and Creative Mehndi Patterns for Janmashtami

Indo-Arabic Designs for Gokulashtami 2022

Unique and Simple Arabic Mehndi

Happy Krishna Janmashtami! Turn yourself as beautiful as the day itself by diving into festive colours on this day. Celebrate Bal Krishna's birthday while drawing exciting patterns and designs of Lord Krishna. As we've presented the most creative and easy Mehndi designs for Janmashtami 2022, you can now focus on other preparations for the day, which may involve buying new clothes, looking for rangoli designs, and decorating the house, etc.

