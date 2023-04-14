Love sex? There are chances you may live longer than others. According to a Japanese study that, for the first time, explores the relationship between sex and longevity, middle-aged and older men who have no interest in sex typically pass away sooner than those who do. Yes, in simple words, a low sex drive may decrease your life expectancy. Around 21,000 participants were followed over the course of a nine-year study by researchers at Yamagata University in a variety of areas, including their health histories and levels of stress. All of the participants were 40 years of age or older and hailed from seven cities in Yamagata Prefecture. West Bengal: Unlicensed Outlets Selling Biryani With Spices Reducing Male Sex Drive Shut in Cooch Behar.

8.3% of the more than 8,500 males and 16.1% of the roughly 12,400 women who participated in the study showed no interest in the other sex, according to the research team directed by medical school professor Dr. Kaori Sakurada. Throughout the nine-year research project, 356 men and 147 women passed away. By analysing the data, Sakurada's team discovered that while 5.6% of the males who had stated they were still interested in women died within the same nine-year period, only 9.6% of the men who had stated they had no interest in the other sex had done so.

"Compared to participants who had sexual interest, those who lacked interest included significantly higher percentages who currently smoked, drank in the past, were psychologically distressed, laughed relatively infrequently, and had lower educational attainment," the study's authors wrote in the conclusion, which was published in December by the US online science journal Plos One. The study found that the risk of all-cause death was "significantly greater in males who lacked sexual interest than in males who had sexual interest" after adjusted for age, health, education, marital status, frequency of laughter, and stress levels. It continued that males who lacked sexual attraction had a higher risk of dying from cancer.

“Precisely how a lack of sexual interest impacts on health and longevity remains unknown, although several possibilities can be considered,” the study said. It also pointed out that adding that male lack of interest may be related to unhealthy lifestyles, such as smoking, drinking and diabetes.

