March 15, 2025, Special Days: March 15, 2025, is packed with notable observances across various themes. It marks World Consumer Rights Day, advocating for fair trade and consumer protection, and the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, promoting tolerance and understanding. Social justice is also highlighted with the International Day Against Police Brutality. In Belarus, it's Constitution Day, while World Speech Day encourages public speaking. Essential workers are honoured on World Essential Workers Day, and extraterrestrial enthusiasts recognise World Contact Day.

Nature lovers observe Save the Florida Panther Day, while personal reflection is embraced on True Confessions Day. Craft lovers celebrate National Quilting Day, while food enthusiasts enjoy National Peanut Lovers Day, National Corn Dog Day, and Maple Syrup Saturday. Car racing fans revel in International Sports Car Racing Day, and history buffs remember the Ides of March and Brutus Day, referencing Julius Caesar’s assassination. Japan celebrates fertility at Honen Matsuri, while Dumbstruck Day highlights moments of surprise or speechlessness. On March 15, 2025, in Mumbai, the sun will rise at 6:45 AM and set at 6:49 PM, resulting in approximately 12 hours and 4 minutes of daylight. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 15, 2025 (Saturday)

World Consumer Rights Day International Day to Combat Islamophobia International Day Against Police Brutality Belarus Constitution Day World Speech Day World Essential Workers Day World Contact Day Save the Florida Panther Day True Confessions Day National Quilting Day National Peanut Lovers Day National Corn Dog Day Maple Syrup Saturday International Sports Car Racing Day Ides of March Honen Matsuri Dumbstruck Day Brutus Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on March 15, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:45 am on Friday, 15 March 2025 (IST)

6:45 am on Friday, 15 March 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:49 pm on Friday, 15 March 2025 (IST)

Famous March 15 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Alia Bhatt Abhay Deol Paul Pogba Eva Longoria Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan (15 March 1977 - 28 November 2008) Yo Yo Honey Singh Ruth Bader Ginsburg (15 March 1933 - 18 September 2020) Andrew Jackson (15 March 1767 - 8 June 1845) Jinson Johnson David Cronenberg Jai Courtney will.i.am Ben Hilfenhaus Kyle Mills Richard Kettleborough Siddhant Karnick Anshuman Jha Anil Vij Thambidurai Jinson Johnson Jisshu Sengupta Uday Kotak

Death Anniversaries on March 15

Indian musical composer G. Devarajan died on 15 March 2006 (age 78 years)

