Describe your company in 8 words.

World's leading experts in leadership alliances.

Tell us about your company. What services do you provide?

We are a boutique executive advisory firm specialized on taking executives and leadership teams from good to great. We work with highly accomplished senior leaders as well as high performing teams, who are eager to get to an even higher degree of alignment and performance. Our clients appreciate the unlimited power of leadership potential both at individual as well as collective and cultural level. They are willing to do the work to unleash that potential and , in doing so, super charge their business performance and growth. We do this work through keynote speaking, executive coaching as well as leadership team and board coaching.

How did you get started? Share more about yourself and the environment you grew up in as a child… Tell us about yourself. What’s your background?

I have been advising senior leaders, management teams and boards all my career in various capacities and I have been a senior leader myself. Most recently, I was the Vice President of Strategy and Chief of Staff to the CEO at Swiss Re, the largest reinsurance company worldwide, where I focused on developing a culture of agility and innovation for a 4,000 FTE organization. I also held senior leadership roles in other global leading management consulting and executive search companies across Europe and the US.

In my last business role, as a Head Executive Office of an eminent global organization, I realized that my zone of genius is at the intersection between leadership and business topics. I’ve noticed that the most common bottleneck to rapidly advancing the business agenda is usually not in places we look into first: better strategy, project plan, productivity. Instead, the key is in strengthening the leadership alignment.

You started this business in a competitive industry and became successful quickly. What’s your secret to success?

I strongly believe that for us it is the fact that we remained focused on our area of expertise and maintained our boutique, partnership approach to serving our clients throughout the years. We are consciously offering high quality, premium leadership services over volume business every single day and we attract clients who appreciate that and share the same philosophy.

What is a key differentiator in how you run your business vs others in the industry?

Heimann Cvetkovic and Partners, AG is a boutique executive advisory firm and we offer high value and highly customised solutions to our clients. We only work with a select number of clients at any given time, because we go into a true leadership alliance and partnership with every single one of them. We take our time to understand their business challenges, their culture, their dynamics.. and then propose holistic, customized leadership blueprints outlining what the journey from good to great looks like for that respective client.

Every journey is different - there is no such thing as a standard formula for what effective leadership looks like. It depends on the industry, company culture, legacy, market conditions, leadership, growth aspirations and many other factors. We view our work therefore as a mix of science and art - science gives us a solid baseline, but executive and team coaching work from there is mostly art!

What are you seeing in your industry or market right now?

This is a challenging and exciting time for many organizations. Many of them are only now moving into the restructuring / reorganization phase as a result of the distress that most businesses suffered lately. When it comes to people matters, we are proud to say that we are invited to join the discussion table early, from strategy setting to execution. It's a time in which everyone needs a strong partner by their side and we are proud to get to be there for our clients when they need us the most.

What difference do you make in the marketplace for your clientele?

Making a difference is the main reason I get out of my bed in the morning. It is however a two-way street: no matter how brilliant a keynote is or executive coaching journey is, it takes the right audience for it to truly make a difference. This is why we are rather selective in choosing our clients.

We ask for a full commitment, vulnerability, partnership.. oftentimes all the way to the top, including the chairman and the board. We understand that if the top of the organization is not willing to self-reflect and change, it will be very difficult for the rest of the organization to do the same.

So we start where it matters the most - from the top. We have observed that when there is true openness and partnership, the effects of our work are absolutely transformational and felt for years and years later - both in the culture as well as in business results.