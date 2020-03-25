Medical Masks to Mobile Apps, Nicholas Duro Doesn’t Stop during Corona Quarantine

Nicholas Duro in the Middle with His Team (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Nicholas Duro is in full force, using his position as chair of a private equity fund to assistant in the relief effort of COVID-19. The story of Nicholas Duro is inspiring. He is heir to a family in the hotel industry, but personally he started an ice cream company at age 18, which sold ultra-premium ice cream in glass jars across the United States, growing from one to 700 stores in 30 states.

He has already travelled to 50 countries and has become a known name when it comes to investing in startup companies around the world, including technology and education academy. Now known as a socialite in the world circuit, can be found at parties, art shows and benefits in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, London, Paris, Monaco, Milan.

In the last 3 weeks has provided millions of medical masks to counties in need, including the United States, Germany, Poland, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. He currently is working at full speed to build a technology product to help encourage social responsibility during the coronavirus outbreak. Through his apps, his office tells us, will help provide experiences with friends while maintaining the stay home requirements of the current regulations.