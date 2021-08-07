Damarys knows the struggle of finding a flattering swimsuit. She found creative ways to overcome this by altering items she purchased from boutiques and high end retailers so they would cater to her body. What started as a hobby, born out of necessity, inspired Damarys to launch her own collection of swim and resort wear. With The Bight Swim, Damarys offers luxury swimwear while reflecting the Garifuna culture she has been fortunate enough to be a part of.

Growing up on one of Honduras’ Bay Islands, Damarys was meant for a life among the tropics. She was born in the small, conservative village of Punta Gorda, Roatan. Through their history, the Garufina people have experienced much tribulation. But all you have to do is to see their smiles to understand why they say “Buiti Ibagari” or life is good. Even though she felt a strong connection to her town’s unapologetic culture and vibrant love for life, she was at odds with some of their conservative values. As a town in the heart of the tropics, they held strict views on how women should present themselves. This all but prohibited swimwear. Damarys’s lifestyle may have been restricted, but it didn’t stop her from being who she wanted to be. She took life by the horns and forged a path that led her to where she is today.

Other women noticed how talented Damarys was in her swimsuit alterations. Eventually, her sister encouraged her to start a collection of her own. When she did, Damarys assumed she would achieve immediate success since she had the knowhow and connections in the fashion industry. However, when she found a lack of help, her path forward proved harder than she expected. At first, she tried doing everything on her own. But as she saw herself getting deeper into the red, she realized she might be talented at designing amazing swimwear, but she needed the right help in marketing.

Damarys soon discovered that to be successful you just have to show up every day. Your mindset is the most important factor because it will mean the difference between success and failure, perseverance and giving up. For example, fear can either motivate you to take a leap of faith or kick you down into failure. It all depends on what you do with it.

When it comes to fashion, Damarys believes there is space for everyone. She believes her open and welcoming personality are what set her apart. She doesn’t view other designers as competition, but feels like they can all win. Instead of trying to beat out the rest, she comes with an approach of love and support, believing the rest will fall into place. “My tribe will find me,” she says.

Damarys’s next project is already underway. She has launched a new, bold line of men’s luxury swimwear. She plans to start the trend of adding a little gold to men’s fashion swim. Damarys also has her sights set on celebrity swimwear for names like Beyonce and Rihanna.