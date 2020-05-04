Meet India’s Emerging Wildlife Photographer – Pranay Patel Aka Pranaypatell

Pranay Patel

For more than 8 years, emerging photographer Pranay Patel has been carefully honing his craft; capturing wildlife scenes across India, Africa, USA, Russia, New Zealand and Australia among many others and exhibiting his exclusive collection of photographs in India and across the World.

What started as a passion at the tender age of 13 has evolved into unwavering documentation of various forms of wildlife in their natural habitat. At just 21, the young photographer’s passion has taken him across continents to Africa, where he managed to capture one of his favourite shots so far: the great migration of Wildebeest in Masai Mara.

And to Russia, where he could capture the brown bears of Kamchatka in their different moods, from relaxing to fighting furiously while on

salmon-hunting frenzy. The widely- travelled photographer has embarked upon over 100 photography trips to various national parks and sanctuaries in India and across the World, including Gir National Park, Thol Bird Sanctuary, Blackbuck National Park.

Pranay has been regularly organizing Photo Exhibitions displaying his artistic photographic collection of India and other countries across the world. He launched several Calendars like “The Wonderful Wildlife of Gujarat” in 2015 and “The Bears of Kamchatka, Russia” in 2019. He beautifully

documented his photography spree to Masai Mara in “The Wild Earth of Africa” launched by Shri Mukesh Ambani in 2015.

One of his most amazing photographs of Asiatic Lion made its way to

Gujarat Tourism poster. Mentioning about his experience, the Ahmedabad-based photographer said, “It is dream come true for me as I could visit these many wildlife destinations around the world and could witness such

precious and rare moments.”

Talking about his recent collaboration with Praveg Communications

India Limited, he further added, “I am excited to be a part of such a renowned organization by signing a contract for photography assignments.”